This is the moment White House reporters reacted with bafflement to Sean Spicer's claim that Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

The Washington Post's Ashley Parker can be seen experiencing a number of emotions as Mr Spicer speaks, ranging from confusion to amusement.

And April Ryan, of American Urban Radio Networks, looks up from her notes and glances around the room in surprise.

Mr Spicer faced calls to resign after he made the claim during Tuesday's briefing, in which he tried to set out why he thought Russia would drop its longstanding alliance with Bashar al-Assad's government over last week's chemical attack.

He said: “We didn't use chemical weapons in World War Two, you know, you had a, someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn't even sink to the, to using chemical weapons.

“So you have to, if you're Russia, ask yourself is this a country that, and a regime, that you want to align yourself with.”