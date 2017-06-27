The Pentagon says that it has observed chemical weapons activities on a base that has been used previously for sarin gas attacks in April.

The activity indicates that the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is actively preparing at Shayrat airfield to use such weapons in its ongoing civil war that has torn the country apart, a Pentagon official said. The US contends that the Assad regime used chemical weapons two months ago in an attack that killed dozens of civilians, prompting swift retribution from American military forces that fired 60 cruise missiles at the base.

The administration of US President Donald Trump had previously released a statement warning the Assad regime against conducting another chemical attack, saying that another round would likely result in the "mass murder of civilians, including innocent children". The Syrian government would pay a "heavy price" for another chemical weapons attack, the White House said.

"As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria" a statement attributed to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer read. "If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price".

Those 60 cruise missiles exacerbated tensions between the United States and Russia, which has aligned itself with the Syrian regime in the fight against Isis in the region. Soon after the attacks, American officials including the President himself said that relations between the US and Russia were at a low point. Russian officials have also noted that the the war in Syria is the biggest cause of tension between Washington and Moscow, and that US military attacks like the one in April raises the risk of confrontation between the two world powers.

Following the White House's most recent warning to Syria on using chemical weapons, the Russian government dismissed the claims and called them "unacceptable".

"I am not aware of any information about a threat that chemical weapons can be used", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference of reporters. "Certainly, we consider such threats to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic unacceptable".

The Syrian government didn't immediately comment, through Syrian state-run television station al-Ikhbariya on the White House's statement on chemical weapons preparations, or a American military plans for response if an attack like that were to occur.

Mr Assad has been pictured visiting the Russan air base Hmeymim in western Syria recently, marking his first visit to a base where Russian jets take off to support his war effort.

Those photos show Mr Assad in the cockpit of a Russian Sukhoi SU-35 warplane, and taking a look at an armoured vehicle. The base is central to Russia's strategy in the effort to prop up Assad, an effort that has been ongoing since 2015.

The Syrian President has been taking rare trips outside of the Syrian capital lately, and has been seen touring areas north of Damascus, performing Eid prayers in Hama, and has visited wounded soldiers in the Hama countryside.