1% of American CEOs give Trump an A for his job performance in survey – while 50% think he deserves an F

During the election campaign, Donald Trump pitched himself as the ultimate tycoon, the big-time billionaire who understood the world of business and who would quickly knock America into shape.
His supporters may be a little disappointed then, by the findings of new a survey of US business leaders that finds they are rather unimpressed by the first five months of his presidency. Indeed, according to a survey released by the annual Yale CEO Summit, 50 per cent of CEOs, business executives, government officials and academics, scored the President an “F” for his first 130 days in the White House.
CNN said the survey, released this week, found that another 21 per cent gave Mr Trump’s performance a “D”. Only one per cent of the 125 leaders quizzed, awarded the former reality television star an “A”.
Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the Yale School of Management professor who led the summit, said the message from CEOs was: “Stop the random 3am tweets and stop the needless brushfires diverting from the agenda.”
He added: “This was not a granola-eating crowd of Democrat entrepreneurs. It’s a cross-section of the business community, including some who are quite pro-Trump.”
The Yale findings are the latest evidence that some pockets of the business community are growing disenchanted with Mr Trump as his administration struggles to implement its economic agenda.
Earlier this month, Mr Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord sparked an unprecedented revolt by CEOs. Business leaders led by Tesla founder Elon Musk, Disney CEO Bob Iger and JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon publicly criticised the decision.
