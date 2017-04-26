The House Freedom Caucus has announced it supports the new Republican health care reform bill that aims to replace Obamacare.

The news marks a potentially bright contrast from the dramatic collapse in healthcare negotiations that occurred last month and appeared to put President Donald Trump's promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, which is officially named the Affordable Care Act, in jeopardy. Mr Trump had vowed to revisit the healthcare negotiations following that collapse but observers have noted that cobbling together a healthcare repeal plan that pleases both the hard line conservatives in the Freedom Caucus and more moderate Republicans would be difficult.

The revised bill would make several changes to attract members of the conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus, according to early reports. Those revised provisions include giving states the ability to opt out of some insurance regulations that are required in the Affordable Care Act by offering a federal waiver that would allow insurers to charge patients with preexisting conditions with higher premiums.

The Freedom Caucus released a statement Wednesday noting that its members would support proposed changes to the plan even though it would not completely repeal the Affordable Care Act.

