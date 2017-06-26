Donald Trump 'insists on meeting with Putin despite team's advice'

Donald Trump reportedly wants to hold a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin, despite caution from several officials in his administration.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Putin are expected to attend a multinational summit next month in Germany.

While the US President is eager for a meeting with all the diplomatic trimmings, calling for media access and all the typical protocol associated with such engagements, many officials from the State Department and the National Security Council reportedly believe it would be better for the two to maintain their distance in the midst of probes into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

Jeh Johnson, Homeland Security Secretary under Barack Obama, said last week that the Russian President directed the cyber attacks aimed at disrupting and discrediting the US’s presidential race. Congressional and federal investigators are also probing whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Russian operatives.

Some advisers have reportedly suggested that instead of having a full bilateral meeting, Mr Trump and Mr Putin should do either a short, informal “pull-aside” on the sidelines of the summit, or that the US and Russian delegations hold “strategic stability talks”, which usually don’t involve presidents.

The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation







11 show all The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation



















1/11 Paul Manafort Mr Manafort is a Republican strategist and former Trump campaign manager. He resigned from that post over questions about his extensive lobbying overseas, including in Ukraine where he represented pro-Russian interests. Getty

2/11 Mike Flynn Mr Flynn was named as Trump's national security adviser but was forced to resign from his post for inappropriate communication with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. He had misrepresented a conversation he had with Mr Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence, telling him wrongly that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian. Getty Images

3/11 Sergey Kislyak Mr Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, is at the centre of the web said to connect President Donald Trump's campaign with Russia. Reuters

4/11 Roger Stone Mr Stone is a former Trump adviser who worked on the political campaigns of Richard Nixon, George HW Bush, and Ronald Reagan. Mr Stone claimed repeatedly in the final months of the campaign that he had backchannel communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that he knew the group was going to dump damaging documents to the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton - which did happen. Mr Stone also had contacts with the hacker Guccier 2.0 on Twitter, who claimed to have hacked the DNC and is linked to Russian intelligence services. Getty Images

5/11 Jeff Sessions The US attorney general was forced to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation after it was learned that he had lied about meeting with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

6/11 Carter Page Mr Page is a former advisor to the Trump campaign and has a background working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr Page met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Mr Page had invested in oil companies connected to Russia and had admitted that US Russia sanctions had hurt his bottom line. Reuters

7/11 Jeffrey "JD" Gorden Mr Gordon met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republian National Convention to discuss how the US and Russia could work together to combat Islamist extremism should then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the election. The meeting came days before a massive leak of DNC emails that has been connected to Russia. Creative Commons

8/11 Jared Kushner Mr Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key adviser to the White House. He met with a Russian banker appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December. Mr Kushner has said he did so in his role as an adviser to Mr Trump while the bank says he did so as a private developer. Mr Kushner has also volunteered to testify in the Senate about his role helping to arrange meetings between Trump advisers and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

9/11 James Comey Mr Comey was fired from his post as head of the FBI by President Donald Trump. The timing of Mr Comey's firing raised questions around whether or not the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign may have played a role in the decision. Getty Images

10/11 Preet Bharara Mr Bahara refused, alongside 46 other US district attorney's across the country, to resign once President Donald Trump took office after previous assurances from Mr Trump that he would keep his job. Mr Bahara had been heading up several investigations including one into one of President Donald Trump's favorite cable television channels Fox News. Several investigations would lead back to that district, too, including those into Mr Trump's campaign ties to Russia, and Mr Trump's assertion that Trump Tower was wiretapped on orders from his predecessor. Getty Images

11/11 Sally Yates Ms Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, was running the Justice Department while President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general awaited confirmation. Ms Yates was later fired by Mr Trump from her temporary post over her refusal to implement Mr Trump's first travel ban. She had also warned the White House about potential ties former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to Russia after discovering those ties during the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Getty Images

Asked about the report that Mr Trump wants a full bilateral meeting, Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that “the protocol side of it is secondary”.

The two leaders will be attending the same event in the same place at the same time, Mr Peskov said, so “in any case there will be a chance to meet”. However, the spokesman added that no progress in hammering out the details of the meeting had been made.

Mr Trump has only recently appeared to acknowledge that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

In a series of tweets, the President criticised the Obama administration’s response to Russia’s alleged meddling, which he had previously labelled as fiction created by Democrats.

In the coming weeks, Mr Trump is likely to have to make a decision about whether to veto a bipartisan bill that imposes new sanctions against Moscow. The legislation would also make it impossible for the President to act alone to lift economic penalties that were levied by Mr Obama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report