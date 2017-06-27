White House clashes with journalists over 'inflammatory' accusations of 'fake news'

The White House press office and reporters tasked with covering the President have once again broken out in heated arguments and shouting during the daily press briefing.

Early during questioning, White House Deputy Press Secretary was asked by a Brietbart News reporter about tweets from the President overnight calling out a CNN report that had to be retracted following concerns that it had not gone through regular editorial processes. Following standard practice for media organisations that identify a false or concerning story, CNN had issued a retraction to be transparent on its mistake.

The reporter asked: "Does the White House not believe that CNN’s response was good enough?"

“I don’t know if it’s that the response isn’t good enough for the President. I think it’s the constant barrage of fake news at this President”, Ms Huckabee Sanders replied. “The outlet you’ve referenced has been repeatedly wrong, and that has had to be pointed out and corrected”.

Ms Huckabee Sanders continued to accuse the news media of forgoing coverage of other issues the White House is involved in — in particular, recent efforts to introduce more robotics care options into the Department of Veteran Affairs treatment arsenal, as well has healthcare repeal efforts — saying that reporters have instead placed an outsized focus on the Russia probe into potential collusion between Donald Trump campaign officials and the Russian government.

“Does this President actually expect us not to report on stories of foreign countries trying to impact our elections," asked Charlie Spiering, Breitbart’s White House Correspondent.

The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation







1/11 Paul Manafort Mr Manafort is a Republican strategist and former Trump campaign manager. He resigned from that post over questions about his extensive lobbying overseas, including in Ukraine where he represented pro-Russian interests. Getty

2/11 Mike Flynn Mr Flynn was named as Trump's national security adviser but was forced to resign from his post for inappropriate communication with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. He had misrepresented a conversation he had with Mr Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence, telling him wrongly that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian. Getty Images

3/11 Sergey Kislyak Mr Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, is at the centre of the web said to connect President Donald Trump's campaign with Russia. Reuters

4/11 Roger Stone Mr Stone is a former Trump adviser who worked on the political campaigns of Richard Nixon, George HW Bush, and Ronald Reagan. Mr Stone claimed repeatedly in the final months of the campaign that he had backchannel communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that he knew the group was going to dump damaging documents to the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton - which did happen. Mr Stone also had contacts with the hacker Guccier 2.0 on Twitter, who claimed to have hacked the DNC and is linked to Russian intelligence services. Getty Images

5/11 Jeff Sessions The US attorney general was forced to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation after it was learned that he had lied about meeting with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

6/11 Carter Page Mr Page is a former advisor to the Trump campaign and has a background working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr Page met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Mr Page had invested in oil companies connected to Russia and had admitted that US Russia sanctions had hurt his bottom line. Reuters

7/11 Jeffrey "JD" Gorden Mr Gordon met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republian National Convention to discuss how the US and Russia could work together to combat Islamist extremism should then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the election. The meeting came days before a massive leak of DNC emails that has been connected to Russia. Creative Commons

8/11 Jared Kushner Mr Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key adviser to the White House. He met with a Russian banker appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December. Mr Kushner has said he did so in his role as an adviser to Mr Trump while the bank says he did so as a private developer. Mr Kushner has also volunteered to testify in the Senate about his role helping to arrange meetings between Trump advisers and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

9/11 James Comey Mr Comey was fired from his post as head of the FBI by President Donald Trump. The timing of Mr Comey's firing raised questions around whether or not the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign may have played a role in the decision. Getty Images

10/11 Preet Bharara Mr Bahara refused, alongside 46 other US district attorney's across the country, to resign once President Donald Trump took office after previous assurances from Mr Trump that he would keep his job. Mr Bahara had been heading up several investigations including one into one of President Donald Trump's favorite cable television channels Fox News. Several investigations would lead back to that district, too, including those into Mr Trump's campaign ties to Russia, and Mr Trump's assertion that Trump Tower was wiretapped on orders from his predecessor. Getty Images

11/11 Sally Yates Ms Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, was running the Justice Department while President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general awaited confirmation. Ms Yates was later fired by Mr Trump from her temporary post over her refusal to implement Mr Trump's first travel ban. She had also warned the White House about potential ties former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to Russia after discovering those ties during the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Getty Images

Ms Huckabee Sanders insisted that the news needed to be honest and accurate, before another reporter in the room cut her off.

“You’re implying to everybody right here, right now in those words” that we’re lying, Brian Karem, with the Sentinel Newspapers, said, heatedly. “Why in the name of heavens — every one of us , we’re replaceable. And any one of us, if we don’t get it right, the audience the audience has the opportunity to turn the channel or not read us".

Does this feel like America? Where the White House takes q's from conservatives, then openly trashes the news media in the briefing room. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 27, 2017

“You have been elected to serve for four years at least, there’s no option other than that. We’re here to ask you questions and you’re here to provide answers, and what you just did is inflammatory to people all over the country who looks at it and says, ‘see look again the president’s right and everybody else is fake news”, he continued, “and everybody in this room is trying to do our job”.

Ms Huckabee Sanders responded calmly to the outburst accusing her of giving inflammatory statements, noting that she disagree with the assessment of the circumstances.

“If anything has been inflamed, it is the dishonesty with the news media," she said. “I think it’s outrageous for you to accuse me of inflaming a story when I’ just trying to answer the question”.

They then moved on to questions on health care.