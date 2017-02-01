President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says the administration is putting Iran “on notice” after it tested a ballistic missile - allegedly in contravention of a UN resolution.

Michael Flynn told reporters that the Trump administration “condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East that puts American lives at risk”.

“The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran's malign actions -including weapons transfers, support for terrorism and other violation of international norms,” he said. “The Trump administration condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk.”

The US and Israel claimed that Sunday’s test launch, the first by Iran since Mr Trump become president, was in breach of UN resolution 2231. The resolution, put in place days after the Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2015, calls on the Islamic Republic not to conduct such tests.

The Associated Press said that Iran’s missile test, occurred at a well-known site outside Semnan, about 140 miles east of Tehran. The Khorramshahr medium-range ballistic missile flew 600 miles before exploding, in a failed test of a reentry vehicle, officials said.

Iran’s defence minister Brigadier Gen Hossein Dehqan said in September that Iran would start production of the missile.

Mr Flynn said that Iran was “feeling emboldened”.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the US was looking into whether the ballistic missile test violated the US Security Council resolution.

“When actions are taken that violate or are inconsistent with the resolution, we will act to hold Iran accountable and urge other countries to do so as well,” Mr Toner said.

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Iran.

“No longer will Iran be given a pass for its repeated ballistic missile violations, continued support of terrorism, human rights abuses and other hostile activities that threaten international peace and security,” said Mr Corker.