Indiana governor Mike Pence strongly refuted claims that Donald Trump’s campaign was driven by insults.

At the vice presidential debate in Virginia, running mate Mr Pence pointed to Hillary Clinton’s comment earlier this year about Mr Trump’s supporters being a "basket of deplorables".

Yet as both men argued about who threw more insults, Mr Trump was tweeting and re-tweeting comments that people were making about Mr Kaine’s appearance.

One of his re-tweets read that Mr Kaine looked like an "evil crook out of the Batman movies".

"@Jnelson52722: @realDonaldTrump @Susiesentinel Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2016

Mr Trump also re-tweeted people that said Mr Kaine was "talking bull", and looked like a "fool".

During the debate, the Virginia senator also accused Mr Trump of making demeaning comments about women, like "dogs", "pigs", "slobs" and "disgusting".

Mr Kaine also added that Ms Clinton had apologised for her “deplorables” comment within 24 hours.

"I can't imagine how governor Pence can defend his insult-driven campaign.

Yet he is asking everyone to vote for someone that he cannot even defend himself," said Mr Kaine.