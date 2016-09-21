A Michigan special needs high schooler finally got to experience the glory of scoring a touchdown to the roar of his fellow students cheering him on – while his terminally ill mother proudly watched.

Robby Heil, a senior with Down Syndrome, had been a part of the Novi High School Wildcats football team as the waterboy for four years. But on Friday night, he got a chance to play, running the ball in the second quarter to break the tie.

“This is something that we thought we could do to bring some joy, hopefully some outstanding memories,” head coach Jeff Burnside told WXYZ.

"The sportsmanship from both sides was just awesome," Mr Burnside said. "Their coaches were in tears, our coaches were in tears, their stands also had signs with Robby’s numbers up in the stands."

Coaches for both teams had agreed to hand Robby the ball days before the match, but his mother, Debbie Heil, who was terminally diagnosed with floor cancer, could not hold back her reaction when she saw her son score.

“I dropped to the ground because I was so emotional when I saw him make that touchdown,” Ms Heil said. “I’ve always been proud of him being the waterboy, or as people call him, the hydration manager, but this was incredible.”

She told Fox 2 that the team has been extremely helpful in getting Robby to practise while she attends chemotherapy sessions.

“It takes a village to raise my son, and this village has been really outstanding,” she said.

Although the score did not count toward actual gameplay, it was the least the team could do for Robby, who has been a devoted member since he entered the school.

A fellow senior on the team expressed as much to him before his big moment.

“You mean a lot to this team,” he said. “I’m serious. You’re a big part of this.”