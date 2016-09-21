Welcome to our Donald Trump quote tracker.

We'll be monitoring the motormouth Republican's campaign speeches, interviews and utterances and bringing you all the choicest words.

Be sure to keep checking back here for all the latest updates.

21 September

Mr Trump addressed the shooting of an unarmed black man in Oklahoma by a white police officer during a visit to Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

It was part of his effort to win the support of black voters and he began by expressing his horror at the killing, before going on to explain his admiration for the police.

“Great people, you always have problems," he said. "You have somebody in there that either makes a mistake, that's bad or that chokes.”

He then accused the officer, Betty Shelby, of choking.

“Now did she get scared? Was she choking? What happened?” he asked.

20 September

Mr Trump was on the campaign trail addressing the concerns of black voters in North Carolina on Tuesday night.

His outreach has not been an overwhelming success.

And the latest attempt will not have helped.

“You take a look at the inner cities. You get no education, you get no jobs, you get shot walking down the street!' he said.

“They're worse – I mean honestly, places like Afghanistan are safer than some of our inner cities.”

The result was a mix of bafflement and anger at the comparison with a country riven by war and riddled with Taliban insurgents who have seized territory in the past two years since American combat troops left the country.