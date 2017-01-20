Donald Trump’s inauguration has left the world divided. While his supporters toss their "Make America Great Again" hats into the air in celebration, his critics take to the streets to protest against him.

Many of those protesting against the newly sworn in President are women. In 60 countries and on seven continents across the world, women are preparing to march against the President on Saturday.

They will be taking to the streets to promote equal rights for women and defend marginalised groups.

From the southern states of America to the Antarctic, Beirut, Nairobi, La Paz, Tokyo, Congo, Barcelona, Kolkata, Rio de Janerio, Belgrade, Reykjavík, Brussels, Liverpool, and other destinations far and wide, they will be turning their anger at Mr Trump into action. An estimated 616 sister marches are taking place worldwide with a combined total of two million marchers expected to attend.

In London, more than 14 thousand people have signed up to attend the Women’s March and in Washington 220 thousand have signed up.

“From the very beginning, it has been our aim to bring groups together in order to create a unified force that fights for the rights of the most marginalised and disadvantaged,” Beth Garner, one of the march’s organisers, told The Independent.

Garner explains that the global Women’s March organisation is united by the core belief that “women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights.”

1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

“Having this march take place in so many different countries is powerful and inspiring. The Women's March is showing the world that human rights will be demanded across cultural, socioeconomic, and political lines.”

“We have been watching the live feeds come in from countries that are marching and I am with every single one of them in spirit. Where they march, I march and I know it will be the same for them when we all take to the streets of London in solidarity”.

The President-elect has a record of making demeaning, sexist comments about women. This includes everything from boasting that when you are a star you can grab women “by the p***y” in a leaked 2005 tape to calling Rosie O’Donnell a “fat pig” to saying Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever”.

It has been suggested that Mr Trump’s divisive and inflammatory rhetoric has unwittingly been an energising, unifying force for feminism worldwide.

In London, celebrity supporters of the march on social media include Frankie Boyle, Charlotte Church, Ian McKellen, Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Bianca Jagger, June Sarpong and Hardeep Singh Kholi.

In the US, high-profile figures such as Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Uzo Aduba, Zendaya, and Cher are expected to attend.