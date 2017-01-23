The Women's March on Washington spearheaded a massive show of resistance to Donald Trump, with as many as 4.6 million demonstrators taking to the streets across the USA.

Here are eight things campaigners against the Republican tycoon are doing in the wake of those marches.

Education

Resistance organisation StayWoke has published a 'Resistance Manual' to Trump, comprehensively listing all the ways to battle regressive aspects of his policy platform. It's an up-to-the minute counterpart to progressive reading lists covering centuries of resistance.

Lobby leaders

American citizens can telephone their Representatives and Senators, asking them to pledge to oppose Donald Trump: making politicians fear electoral losses if they don't stand against the new President where possible is one way to mitigate against the double hold the Republicans currently have on the American legislature and executive.

This site provides phone scripts on a vast range of lobbying issues aimed at standing "up to Trump and protect our democracy".

Boycott Trump

With one room in his Washington DC hotel going for $500,000 a night in the run-up to his inauguration, you might not be planning a stay in one of Donald Trump's luxury suites.

But there are at least 32 ordinary retailers which also carry his products, and some people have been asking for a boycott.

Give money

In the days following the business mogul's shock election, left-wing charities and political campaigns reported record surges in donations. For example, the American Civil Liberties Union saw donations explode by 7,000 per cent to $7.2 million in under a week.

There are several lists online of charities, campaign groups and grass-roots organisations that are asking for support. Jezebel's selection of 'pro-women, pro-immigrant, pro-Earth, anti-bigotry' organisations is a good place to start. From LGBT Books to Prisoners to Women Organised Against Rape to the Mexican American Legal Defence fund, there's a wealth of ideas in the article and the comments below.

Round-up: Women's March Protests 2017

Give time

Not everyone has money to spare, and not everyone has time, but many of the organisations looking for financial support are in even greater need of volunteers.

These aren't just American causes: more British people are getting involved with volunteer work post-Brexit.

Become a clinic escort

Violent opposition to women seeking abortions is on the rise.

While Trump has been typically self-contradictory on the issue, during his campaign he vowed to defund the Planned Parenthood service which provides American women with access to abortion. Some groups are asking pro-choice Americans concerned about the coming onslaught on reproductive rights to become 'clinic escorts', shielding women from this violent abuse and turning 'potentially negative experiences' into positive ones.

Keep protesting

The women's marches may be over for now, but there are many more one-off and regular acts of visible resistance taking place across the United States. A handful are listed here, including a new coalition calling for demonstrations outside the local offices of Congress members every Thursday.

And if you can't track down any protests in your city, start one yourself – like the Hawaiian grandmother whose quiet call to action instigated the Women's March, now believed to be the largest day of protest in US political history.