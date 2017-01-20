Women in more than 30 countries around the world are due to march against President Donald Trump.

The former reality star’s campaign was marred by a series of controversies surrounding Mr Trump’s treatment of women – most notoriously when a 2005 video emerged of him bragging that he was allowed to “grab women by the pussy” because he was a “star”.

Following the reemergence of the video in October more than a dozen women came forward to say they had been sexually harassed or assaulted by Mr Trump.

The controversies sparked international outrage with senior members of his own party revoking their support for his candidacy. All to no avail.

Despite his victory in the Electoral College, protesters remain determined to keep up the fight against his presidency was a series of marches across the globe on Saturday.

Where are the protests taking place?

Thousands are expected to turn out for the major protests in London, Paris and New York but many more smaller demonstrations will be held in several regional cities.

Over 400 marches are due to be held in the US alone with representatives from all walks of American life set to be represented.

Around 50 Afghan women from the Women for Afghan Women campaign will march wearing pink headscarves during the march on Washington DC to mark the rhetoric aimed against Muslims as well as women during Mr Trump's campaign.

With over 600 marches planned worldwide according the umbrella group overseeing the volunteers worldwide, Sister Marches, over two million women are set to turn out in countries everywhere from Peru to Botswana and from Ireland to Burma.

A contingent on an expedition ship off the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula will be marching on board in solidarity.

What time does it start?

It is largely depends on where you are in the world but the London event is due to start at 12pm outside the US embassy in Grosvenor Square which will then march to Trafalgar Square via Pall Mall where there will be a rally at 2pm.

The Washington DC event will begin at 10am near the Capitol building. Although the specifics of the route have not been finalised the march is likely to end up with a rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial – echoing the 1963 civil rights march which inspired it.

One of the organisers, Tamika Mallory, told the Washington Post: “We plan to make a bold and clear statement to this country on the national and local level that we will not be silent and we will not let anyone roll back the rights we have fought and struggled to get.”

Is it women only?

No. The organisers insist everyone is welcome so long as they support women's equality.

They say the march is not targeting Mr Trump specifically and it was more about being "proactive about women's rights".

Women's groups such as Plan Parenthood and Equality Now in the US and the Fawcett Society and the Women's Equality Party had signed on to attend.

Participants are encouraged to make signs but it is not required – though they are advised to wrap up warm.