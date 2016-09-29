Yankees fan drops engagement ring while proposing to his girlfriend

A very nervous Yankees fan proposed to his girlfriend during the fifth-inning of Tuesday night’s game when the unthinkable happened—he dropped the engagement ring into the stands.

Andrew Fox, wearing his Mariano Rivera jersey, proposed to his girlfriend Heather Terwilliger, who can be seen in footage wearing Derek Jeter’s jersey. After Mr Fox makes a slight turn, he drops his diamond engagement ring. “I literally started crying because I thought it was lost,” Mr Fox told ESPN. “It happened so fast.”

Mr Fox and Ms Terwilliger are both from New Castle, Pennsylvania—which is 40 miles north of Pittsburgh and 20 miles east of Youngstown, Ohio. The couple drove all the way to the Bronx for the event, and an already speechless Ms Terwillger was completely shocked when her boyfriend lost the ring.

“I didn’t know how to react,” Ms Terwilliger told reporters. And to make things more dramatic, the entire proposal was displayed in real time on the outfield scoreboard—and nearly everyone in the left field bleachers began searching for the missing ring.

As Mr Fox’s face became completely filled with despair, thankfully, the ring was found in the cuffs of Ms Terwilliger’s jeans and naturally, the crowd went wild.

The proposal went on as originally planned and for those who care, the Yanks beat the Boston Red Sox 6 to 4.