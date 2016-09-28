A young girl has made a powerful plea to end the “wrongful treatment” of black people in Charlotte, North Carolina, following police shootings.

The African-American girl, 10-year-old Zianna Oliphant, told the city council meeting that she felt black people were being treated differently.

"It's a shame that our fathers and mothers are killed and we can't even see them any more," said Zianna.

"It's a shame that we have to go to that graveyard and bury them.

"And we have tears and we shouldn’t have tears. We need our fathers and mothers to be by our side."

At the Monday night meeting, residents in Charlotte demanded the resignation of mayor Jennifer Roberts, and police chief Kerr Putney.

The calls follow the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. After a bitter struggle, police released the dash cam and body cam footage, which they say provided inconclusive evidence as to whether the 43-year-old was armed.

Police release footage of Keith Lamont Scott shooting in Charlotte



Mr Putney said police approached Scott when they saw he was rolling a joint and in possession of a gun, which was a "public safety issue".

Witness accounts say Scott was sitting in his car, reading a book and waiting for his daughter to return from school, and that he did not point a weapon at police.

"I don’t like how we are treated and just because of our colour, [that] doesn’t mean anything to me," she said.

"I believe that—" when the girl broke off and cried, she was encouraged by shouts from the audience.

"We are black people and we shouldn’t have to feel like this," she continued. "We have to protest because y’all are treating us wrong. We do this because we need to, to have rights.

"I’ve been born and raised in Charlotte and I’ve never felt this way until now."