Video has captured the moment 19 blocks of flats were brought to the ground in 10 seconds.

The demolition in Wuhan, China occurred in order to make way for a new business park and 707-metre tall skyscraper.

Five tonnes of explosives were needed to bring down the flats, some of which stood at 12 storeys high.

Residents of the Hankou Binjiang estate had moved out from the site weeks before.

“For this kind of large-scale blasting demolition conducted in the downtown area, we not only need to guarantee the demolition result, but also strictly control the adverse effects of blasting,” Jia Yongsheng, general director of the demolition company, told CCTV.

“The demolition effect was quite ideal. The explosion didn't affect the light rail and public facilities around the blasted buildings. There was no damage and adverse effects of blasting.”

He said the explosives were spread across 120,000 locations in the buildings, with the timing of each set carefully set within microseconds of each other.