Police in India have detained a pigeon which was carrying a note allegedly containing a threat to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pigeon was captured near India’s heavily armed border with Pakistan.

The bird was carrying a note which reportedly warned Mr Modi that every Pakistani child is prepared to wage war against India.

Border Security Force (BSF) officers found the pigeon in Pathankot in the north Indian state of Punjab.

The area was the site of a deadly attack on a military air base in January which was carried out by Pakistani-based militants.

According to AFP, Pathankot police inspector Rakesh Kumar said: “We took it into custody last evening.

“The BSF found it with a note in Urdu saying something like 'Modi, we're not the same people from 1971. Now each and every child is ready to fight against India'.”

The last full-scale war between the two countries was in 1971, during the Bangladesh Liberation war.

Mr Kumar said the note was signed by Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“We are investigating the matter very seriously,” he added.

Balloons with similar messages have also been found in Punjab in recent weeks.

In 2013, a dead falcon with a camera attached was found by Indian forces and last year, another pigeon was seized in India on suspicion of being used for espionage by Pakistan.

Since the partition of India following the Second World War, which split the British Indian Empire and created modern Pakistan and eventually Bangladesh, India and Pakistan have been embroiled in numerous wars and skirmishes.

The last war between the two countries was a clash in 1999 after Pakistani troops crossed the border. Following huge international pressure and after suffering heavy losses, Pakistan withdrew its soldiers.

But tensions between the neighbours are high. Pakistani militants have twice attacked army camps, killing at least 19 soldiers and one border guard in recent weeks.

World news in pictures







21 show all World news in pictures







































1/21 3rd October 2016 Families settle into their seats aboard a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft for evacuation from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay ahead of Hurricane Matthew, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba October 2, 2016 in a photo provided by the U.S. Navy. The United States was airlifting some 700 spouses and children to Florida from its Guantanamo Bay naval base. Prisoners and service personnel would remain Reuters

2/21 3rd October 2016 German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets members of miners's association at the Theaterplatz during celebrations marking the German Unification Day in Dresden, Germany. Reuters

3/21 3rd October 2016 United Nations secretary-General Ban Ki-moon switches on the jet d'eau (water fountain) next to his wife Yoo Soon-taek in Geneva, Switzerland. Reuters

4/21 3rd October 2016 A pensioner stands in front of riot police after they used pepper spray during a demonstration by retirees taking part in an anti-austerity protest against pension cuts in central Athens near the prime minister's office. Getty

5/21 3rd October 2016 Angela Merkel and other guests arrive at the Semperoper Opera House during celebrations of the Day of German Unity in Dresden. Dresden, a Baroque city in Germany's ex-communist east, is hosting national celebrations to mark 26 years since the reunification of East and West Germany. Getty

6/21 3rd October 2016 Base jumpers leap from the 300-metre high skydeck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower against the backdrop of the city's skyline during the annual International KL Tower Base-Jump event. Getty

7/21 2nd October 2016 A view of a municipal board building after it was destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. Reuters

8/21 2nd October 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Reuters

9/21 2nd October 2016 Colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. Reuters

10/21 2nd October 2016 Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. Reuters

11/21 2nd October 2016 A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "NO" in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. Reuters

12/21 2nd October 2016 Traffic moves slowly as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters

13/21 2nd October 2016 Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. Reuters

14/21 2nd October 2016 Archbishop of Rouen and Primate of Normandy Mgr Dominique Lebrun carries a Crucifix as he leads a procession, under security measures, to the memory of slain French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France. Father Jacques Hamel was killed in July in an attack on the church, near Rouen, that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. Reuters

15/21 2nd October 2016 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos casts his vote in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. Reuters

16/21 2nd October 2016 Smoke rises as Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. Reuters

17/21 2nd October 2016 Hungarian women wearing traditional costume leave a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Veresegyhaz, Hungary. Reuters

18/21 2nd October 2016 Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. Reuters

19/21 2nd October 2016 A Thai worker walks on wires as he deploys a net over a greenhouse in Nir Etzion near the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Reuters

20/21 2nd October 2016 Aerial view of tourists visiting the Hukou Waterfall during the National Day holiday in Yan'an, Shaanxi Province of China. The Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River attracted thousands of tourists on the second day of the 7-day National Day holiday. Getty

21/21 2nd October 2016 Fighters loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord help a wounded comrade after he was shot by an Islamic State (IS) group sniper on the western frontline in Sirte. Getty

Pakistan denied the latest attack, on Sunday, had taken place, but said cross border shelling had killed two Pakistani soldiers earlier that day.

The US has urged India and Pakistan to show restraint.