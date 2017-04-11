Chinese official demoted 'for refusing to smoke in front of religious figures' in Muslim province

A Chinese government official has reportedly been demoted after refusing to smoke in front of religious people.

Jelil Matniyaz, the Communist Party chief of a village in the semi-autonomous, Muslim-majority province of Xinjiang in north-west China, had his title changed from “senior staff member” to “staff member”.

This was changed because of his “infirm political stands…and for being afraid to smoke in front of religious figures”, according to the state run Global Times newspaper.

"Smoking is a personal choice, and religious and ordinary people should respect each other, but his behaviour of 'not daring' to smoke conforms with extreme religious thought in Xinjiang," said an unnamed local official.

"As a Party chief, he should lead the fight against extreme religious thought, otherwise, he would fail to confront the threat of extreme regional forces," the official added.

According to local customs, it is considered wrong to smoke in front of older people or those who are religious. Some religious people attempt to force other citizens to follow this tradition. Those that do so are often accused of not being committed to secularisation.

Government officials are currently attempting to clamp down on religious extremism in Xinjiang, which is home to a number of different ethnic and religious groups, including the Muslim community known as the Uighurs.

In pictures: Severe flooding hits China







18 show all In pictures: Severe flooding hits China

































1/18 Rescuer workers carry an injured woman through flood waters in Jiujiang EPA

2/18 People attempt to push a car through flood waters in Jiujiang EPA

3/18 Aerial view of submerged Binjiang East Road along the Liujiang River in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Rex Features

4/18 A woman sheds tears at the gate of her home in Puhe Community of Qijiang District in Chongqing Rex Features

5/18 People walking at a flooded road in Jiujiang EPA

6/18 A driver leaving his car in the flood in Jiujiang EPA

7/18 Rescuers evacuating victims trapped in floodwaters at a village in Poyang county AFP/Getty Images

8/18 A rescuer grabs a rope to prevent a raft carrying residents from being flushed away as residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province REUTERS

9/18 A truck submerged in floodwaters at a village in Poyang county AFP/Getty Images

10/18 An aerial view of the flooded town after a dyke along Bingtian River broke in Poyang county in central China's Jiangxi province EPA

11/18 Rescuers evacuating victims trapped in floodwaters at a village in Poyang county AFP/Getty Images

12/18 A village submerged by floodwaters in Poyang county AFP/Getty Images

13/18 A resident making his way through a flooded area in a village in Poyang county, in southeast China's Jiangxi province AFP/Getty Images

14/18 A man standing on the rood of a flood-inundated building in the flooded ancient town of Longshan county AFP/Getty Images

15/18 Rescuers evacuating villagers trapped in a flooded village in Duchang County, Jiangxi Province EPA

16/18 A village submerged by floodwaters in Poyang county AFP/Getty Images

17/18 Workers trying to open a sewage well on a flooded road in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province EPA

18/18 Residential buildings are flooded after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province Reuters

In March, the provincial government issued new rules that aimed to clamp down on “extremism” by banning the wearing of veils and growing of “abnormal” beards.

There have been a number of violent attacks in the province in recent years, which China blames on the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

The Uighur ethnic group in Xinjiang wants greater autonomy from China but has been met with opposition from the Beijing government.