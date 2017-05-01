Every car sold in India will be powered by electricity by the year 2030, according to plans unveiled by the country’s energy minister.

The move is intended to lower the cost of importing fuel and lower costs for running vehicles.

“We are going to introduce electric vehicles in a very big way," coal and mines minister Piyush Goyal said at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session 2017 in New Delhi.

Comparing the drive to a 2015 initiative in the country to reduce energy bills by promoting LED lightbulbs, he told reporters: "We are going to make electric vehicles self-sufficient... The idea is that by 2030, not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country.”

Mr Goyal said the electric car industry would need between two and three years of government assistance, but added that he expected the production of the vehicles to be “driven by demand and not subsidy” after that.

"The cost of electric vehicles will start to pay for itself for consumers," he said according to the International Business Times. “We would love to see the electric vehicle industry run on its own," he added.

World news in pictures







45 show all World news in pictures























































































1/45 30 April 2017 A grid girl poses for a photographer ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi Getty Images

2/45 30 April 2017 A grid girl poses for a photographer ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi Getty Images

3/45 30 April 2017 Bystanders look at the wreckage of a bus after it rammed four cars and a motorcycle and came to rest at the bottom of a slope in Cianjur. At least 11 people were killed, when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure Getty Images

4/45 30 April 2017 At least 11 people were killed, when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure Getty Images

5/45 29 April 2017 European Heads of State meet during a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium Reuters

6/45 29 April 2017 Afghan warlord and ex-prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar gestures as he speaks at a rally in Laghman province Getty Images

7/45 29 April 2017 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium Reuters

8/45 29 April 2017 Participants dance during the costumed vintage bicycle cruising of the Tweed Run Budapest companionship, in downtown Budapest, Hungary EPA

9/45 29 April 2017 Participants ride bicycles during the costumed vintage bicycle cruising of the Tweed Run Budapest companionship, in downtown Budapest, Hungary EPA

10/45 29 April 2017 Microsoft founder Bill Gates returns a volley, during an exhibition tennis match in Seattle AP

11/45 29 April 2017 US military vehicles travel in the northeastern city of Qamishli, Syria Reuters

12/45 29 April 2017 People gesture at a US military vehicle travelling in Amuda province, northern Syria Reuters

13/45 29 April 2017 Pope Francis looks over the river Nile from a terrace, during a meeting with the clergy and religious, in Cairo AP

14/45 29 April 2017 Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits a stable as he campaigns near Poitiers, France Reuters

15/45 28 April 2017 Rescue workers attend to a wounded man on a stretcher in an alley in Manila, after a homemade pipe bomb exploded Getty Images

16/45 28 April 2017 A wounded honey bear which was entangled by a wild-boar trap arrives at a hospital in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, before its amputation surgery Getty Images

17/45 28 April 2017 Festival goers attend day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California Getty Images

18/45 28 April 2017 Festival goers attend day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Californi Getty Images

19/45 28 April 2017 A masked demonstrator gestures after protesters set a bus on fire during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AP

20/45 28 April 2017 Militarised police personnel in riot gear, fire tear gas at protestors blocking the road near the long-distance bus terminal during the nationwide strike called by unions opposing austerity reforms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

21/45 28 April 2017 A man covers his faces as buses burn after being set on fire by protestors during a nationwide general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

22/45 28 April 2017 The military police shoot against protesters during the nationwide strike called by unions opposing austerity reforms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

23/45 28 April 2017 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands hosted 150 guests at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam as part of the ongoing celebrations for His Majesty’s 50th birthday Getty Images

24/45 28 April 2017 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands pose for a group picture with their guests after the dinner for 150 Dutch people to celebrate the king's 50th birthday in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands Getty Images

25/45 27 April 2017 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, at the White House Reuters

26/45 27 April 2017 Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah Getty Images

27/45 27 April 2017 Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem Reuters

28/45 27 April 2017 French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron kicks a ball during a campaign visit to Sarcelles, north of Paris Getty Images

29/45 27 April 2017 People dance on a boat during King's Day celebrations in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands is marking the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander with orange-clad citizens holding parties and street sales throughout the country AP

30/45 27 April 2017 Activists from Amnesty dressed as the Statue of liberty take part in a demonstration to mark the first 100 days in office of US President Donald Trump outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

31/45 27 April 2017 A policeman holds the ID's of a group of protesters who were arrested during a demonstration against the results of the first round of the French presidential election in Rennes, western France Getty Images

32/45 27 April 2017 French police arrest protesters after a demonstration against the results of the first round of the French presidential election in Rennes, western France Getty Images

33/45 26 April 2017 Penarol v Palmeiras - Copa Libertadores - Campeon del siglo stadium - Montevideo, Uruguay. Fans of Palmeiras and Penarol fight at the end of their match Reuters

34/45 26 April 2017 Palmeiras's Felipe Melo and Penarol's Matias Mier fight at the end of their match Reuters

35/45 26 April 2017 Palmeiras's Felipe Melo and Penarol's Matias Mier fight at the end of their match Reuters

36/45 25 April 2017 Juan Gregorio Rocha, an evangelical pastor suspected of murdering Vilma Trujillo Garcia in a bonfire after accusing her of being 'possessed' by a demon, sits with his siblings during a final court hearing in Managua Getty Images

37/45 25 April 2017 Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

38/45 25 April 2017 Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

39/45 25 April 2017 Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

40/45 25 April 2017 To the celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series of Star Wars, the Japanese jewellery store is selling a life-size mask of Darth Vader made from 15kg of pure 24k gold. The Mask is valued at approximately 1.4 million US Dollars. The store is also selling sets of 24k gold commemorative coins with prices ranging from USD 1,201 to 11,124. The products will go on sale on Star Wars Day, May 4th Rex

41/45 25 April 2017 To the celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series of Star Wars, the Japanese jewellery store is selling a life-size mask of Darth Vader made from 15kg of pure 24k gold. The Mask is valued at approximately 1.4 million US Dollars. The store is also selling sets of 24k gold commemorative coins with prices ranging from USD 1,201 to 11,124. The products will go on sale on Star Wars Day, May 4th Rex

42/45 24 April 2017 The guided-missile submarine USS Michigan is greeted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea. The USS Michigan is in South Korea for a scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the western Pacific Getty Images

43/45 25 April 2017 Indigenous leaders from all over Brazil set a camp at the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, Brazil. The indigenous people met at the capital in order to participate in the 'Free Land Camp', in which they will discuss strategies for protest and vindications of their indigenous cause EPA

44/45 25 April 2017 An overview of a national meeting at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang in celebration of the 85th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Reuters

45/45 25 April 2017 A US Army helicopter crewman mans a gun on the rear gate as it departs Resolute Support headquarters with US Defense Secretary James Mattis aboard in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

An investigation by Greenpeace this year found that as many as 2.3 million deaths occur every year due to air pollution in the country. The report, entitled 'Airpocalypse', claimed air pollution had become a “public health and economic crisis” for Indians.

It said the number of deaths caused by air pollution was only "a fraction less" than the number of deaths from tobacco use, adding that 3 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was lost to the levels of toxic smog.

“India's pollution trends have been steadily increasing, with India overtaking China in number of deaths due to outdoor air pollution in 2015," the report said, saying a "robust monitoring system” was urgently needed.

Delhi was India's most polluted city, the report found, with concentrations of particulate matter 13 times the annual limit set by the World Health Organisation.

Mr Goyal said the electric car scheme would first target "larger consumer centres, where pollution is at an all-time high", such as Delhi.