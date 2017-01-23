The High Court in Mumbai has ordered the release of a woman charged with rape for not stopping her husband from molesting a child.

The woman has been awaiting trial since August 2015 when she was charged along with her husband.

According to The Times of India, Justice Sadhana Jadhav said: "[She] cannot be prosecuted for the offence punishable under Section 376 as she is a woman.

"The only role attributed to her is that she had maintained silence in respect of the acts of her husband. She has been in custody for more than 16 months and deserves to be enlarged on bail."

1/19 April 2015 School girls wear black bands on their faces during a protest rally against the rape case of a 16-year-old girl at Dhupguri town in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal Reuters

2/19 March 2015 Students of Convent of Jesus and Mary School participate in a protest against the alleged gang rape of a nun in her 70s AP

3/19 March 2015 Official figures for the number of women raped in India are often disputed by Women's Rights experts who claim the numbers are far higher SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

4/19 March 2015 Women protest after the horrific rape and murder of Jyoti Singh in India BBC

5/19 June 2014 Women in India protest against rape and other attacks on women and girls in the country AP

6/19 June 2014 Indian activists from the Social Unity Center of India (SUCI) shout slogans against the state government in protest against the gang rape and murder of two girls in the district of Badaun in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and recent rapes in the eastern state of West Bengal, in Kolkata AFP/Getty

7/19 May 2014 Members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union shout slogans during a protest against a gang rape of two teenage girls in Katra village, outside the Uttar Pradesh state house, in New Delhi. A top government official said the northern Uttar Pradesh state has sacked two police officers who failed to respond to a complaint by the father of the two teenage girls who went missing and were later found gang raped and killed. The placard at right reads, "Punish the culprits of gang-rape and murder of two Dalit girls" AP Photo/Manish Swarup

8/19 January 2014 Student protesters outside a Suri hospital where a rape victim is being treated Andrew Buncombe

9/19 January 2014 West Bengal Women's Forum activists walk a protest rally against a rape case in Calcutta, eastern India. A young girl was gang-raped on October 25 and afterwards repeatedly threatened by the accused, following which the disturbed girl set herself on fire December 23. She was admitted to the hospital with 40 percent burns and finally succumbed to her burn injuries on 31 December EPA

10/19 August 2013 Republican Party of India supporters protest in Mumbai against the rape of a female photographer Reuters

11/19 May 2013 Indian demonstrators shout slogans at the police during a protest calling for better safety for women AFP/Getty Images

12/19 April 2013 An Indian woman holds a poster as she protests with others against how Indian authorities handle sex crimes near the Parliament in New Delhi, after a second suspect was arrested in the rape of a 5-year-old girl. Child rights activists say the rape of the girl is just the latest case in which Indian police failed to take urgent action on a report of a missing child. Three days after the attack, the girl was found alone in locked room in the same New Delhi building where her family lives AP

13/19 March 2013 Indians protests against all-too-common gang-rapes in their country Getty Images

14/19 January 2013 Indian students of various organisations hold placards as they shout slogans during a demonstration in Hyderabad Getty Images

15/19 January 2013 A protester chants slogans as she braces herself against the spray fired from police water canons during a protest against the Indian government's reaction to recent rape incidents in India, in front of India Gate on December 23, 2012 in New Delhi Getty Images

16/19 January 2013 Indian children paint messages during a gathering to mourn the death of the 23-year old rape victim. Her statement was used in the trial AP

17/19 January 2013 Indians hold a candlelight vigil in Delhi in memory of a gang-rape victim. Five men have been charged with murder AP

18/19 December 2012 Indian protesters are escorted by police as they demonstrate against the brutal gang-rape of a woman AP

19/19 December 2012 Indian protesters destroy a police van during a violent demonstration near the India Gate against a gang rape and brutal beating of a 23-year-old student on a bus AP

The girl's mother lodged a rape case against the woman and her husband in August 2015, claiming the man molested the girl while she slept next to her parents.

The complaint alleged the man sometimes molested her in the presence of his wife.

The couple were arrested and charged for the offences of rape, unnatural sex and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The prosecution claimed the man had molested the girl in his wife's presence and had not stopped him or retaliated, The Times of India reports.

The woman has now been granted bail.

Under Indian laws, the offence of rape is gender specific: it is defined as when a man has sexual intercourse with a woman against her will and without her consent.