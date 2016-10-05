Millions of protesters have joined a six-week silent march across India, demanding justice over the rape and murder of a teenage girl.

Three men of the Dalit - or “untouchable” - caste were accused of attacking a 14-year-old from the Maratha caste in the village of Kopardi in July, triggering widespread protests and debates relating to the position of Dalits in Indian society.

The march will congregate in the state capital of Mumbai at the end of October - where 10 million are expected to join the demonstration. Although sparked by the violent crime in Kopardi, the rhetoric surrounding the protests has since developed into anger over the treatement of Marathas in general.

The silent marchers call themselves the ‘Maratha Revolutionary Silent Rallies’ and say the Dalits have been protected by a law which unfairly targets the upper-caste community of central India.

Maratha protesters believe the 'Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act', which was introduced in 1989 to prevent and punish violent crimes against Dalits and other minority groups, is being misused in order to target them.

At a rally in the city of Pune, demonstrators told NDTV they believe Dalits have "filed false cases against the Marathas" as they "receive financial compensation for any atrocity committed on them under the act."

The Marathas hold another long-term grudge against the less privileged Dalits, relating to the caste quota on central government positions and education boards which requires 50% of positions to be occupied by people from minority backgrounds, according to BBC News.

The majority of Marathas are middle-class farmers and comprise more than a third of the population of Maharashtra, although fewer than 3,000 families are thought to own 70% of farm land in the state, raising the issue of systematic inequality.

Huge marches have recently taken place in the city of Ahmednagar, with organisers planning further demonstrations.

Human rights attacks around the world







10 show all Human rights attacks around the world

















1/10 China Escalating crackdown against human rights activists including mass arrests of lawyers and a series of sweeping laws in the name of ‘national security’. Getty Images

2/10 Egypt The arrest of thousands, including peaceful critics, in a ruthless crackdown in the name of national security, the prolonged detention of hundreds without charge or trial and the sentencing of hundreds of others to death. Getty Images

3/10 Gambia Torture, enforced disappearances and the criminalisation of LGBTI people; and utter refusal to co-operate with the UN and regional human rights mechanisms on issues including freedom of expression, enforced disappearance and the death penalty. Getty Images

4/10 Hungary Sealing off its borders to thousands of refugees in dire need; and obstructing collective regional attempts to help them. Getty Images

5/10 Israel Maintaining its military blockade of Gaza and therefore collective punishment of the 1.8 million inhabitants there, as well as failing, like Palestine, to comply with a UN call to conduct credible investigations into war crimes committed during the 2014 Gaza conflict. Getty Images

6/10 Kenya Extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and discrimination against refugees in its counter-terrorism operations; and attempts to undermine the International Criminal Court and its ability to pursue justice. Getty Images

7/10 Pakistan The severe human rights failings of its response to the horrific Peshawar school massacre including its relentless use of the death penalty; and its policy on international NGOs giving authorities the power to monitor them and close them down if they are considered to be “against the interests” of the country. Getty Images

8/10 Russia Repressive use of vague national security and anti-extremism legislation and its concerted attempts to silence civil society in the country; its shameful refusal to acknowledge civilian killings in Syria and its callous moves to block Security Council action on Syria. Getty Images

9/10 Saudi Arabia Brutally cracking down on those who dared to advocate reform or criticise the authorities; and committing war crimes in the bombing campaign it has led in Yemen (pictured) while obstructing the establishment of a UN-led inquiry into violations by all sides in the conflict. Getty Images

10/10 Syria Killing thousands of civilians in direct and indiscriminate attacks with barrel bombs and other weaponry and through acts of torture in detention; and enforcing lengthy sieges of civilian areas, blocking international aid from reaching starving civilians. Getty Images

However many protesters have expressed concerns the demonstrations are being hijacked by local politicians eager to promote their individual causes and generate publicity, rather than focussing on the aims of the collective.

“District politicians are vying with each other to show their rallies are bigger than the rest,” a Maratha police officer told The Indian Express. “What need to be understood is that people at the grassroots have joined to fight for their rights.”

Marathas continue to blame Dalits for a range of crimes - raising concerns of a caste war - despite the fact a report found Dalits were responsible for less than 1% of crimes committed in Maharashtra state last year.