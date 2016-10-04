A school has sent out a letter to parents encouraging them not to put too much pressure on their children, urging that "not every individual can be master of all areas."
The letter, written by the head teacher of Islamic school Dar-e-Arqam in Lahore, Punjab, was addressed to all parents ahead of the school's first term exams.
The principal's message reads: "Your child's first term exams are to start soon. I know you are all anxious for your child's best progress, but please do remember that every individual cannot be the master of all areas.
"Kindly keep the following points in your mind before assessing your child's intelligence."
The letter goes on to list examples of jobs that don't require being good at every subject. It lists examples such as: "There is an artist who doesn't need to understand Math,” “There is a Quran learner whose Chemistry marks won't matter” and "There is a sports person, whose physical fitness is more important than Physics."
The principal encourages parents not to put too much pressure on their children to do well in every subject, and urges that one bad result will not dash hopes for the success in the future.
"If your child shows good results in all subjects, that's great! But if he/she doesn't then please be humble with them and don't take away their self-confidence and dignity," the letter reads.
"Please try the above suggestions and watch your children conquer the world. One exam or low marks won't take away their dreams and talent. Kindly, do not think that doctors and engineers are the only happy people in the world."
A photograph of the letter has been widely shared on social media and generated a positive reaction online from both organisations and individuals.
The Payaam Trust, a Pakistan-based charity providing services for the destitute and neglected, hailed it as "a great initiative", while Abdul Basit Khawaja, representative the Waseela Foundation, an NGO in Lahore, responded saying: "That's how you communicate with parents."
Zainab Sonia Gilani, a parent from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, was among the many who shared the photo on social media. He accompanied it with the message: "I pray that all parents including me would understand the depths of this beautiful message."Reuse content