Four dolphins have escaped from an aquatic zoo resort in Japan, near to where dozens are killed during annual hunts.

The creatures were able to swim away after the nets separating their pens from the ocean were slashed open at the DolphinBase centre in Taiji.

Staff from the park said the animals were between three and five years old, and had been trained in small enclosed pools along the coastline.

The annual Taiji dolphin hunt caught on camera

Every year fishermen from Taiji shepherd scores of dolphins into secluded bays and slaughter them for sport, a practice that has been widely condemned by activists around the world.

At DolphinBase captured dolphins are exhibited in hourly shows, and tourists are invited to swim and interact with them. Staff said it was likely campaigners had cut the nets to free the dolphins.

1/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan A bottlenose dolphin was seen floating on back before slaughter

2/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan Fishermen hiding their culture and tradition

3/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan Remaining pod swims just a few feet from the slaughter of their family

4/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan Dolphin drive out to sea

5/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan Lathered in blood, fishermen receive more transfers of dolphin carcasses

6/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan Fishermen enter the cove just after sunrise

7/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan A juvenile Bottlenose barely surfaces during drive out. The chances of survival are slim after 5 tormenting days in the cove

8/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan Cove Guardians Jac and Ian document the slaughter

9/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan SSCS Cove Guardian Leader Melissa Sehgal interviews for CNN

10/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan; U.S. ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy has expressed deep concern over the traditional dolphin hunt. Local fisherman corral dolphins in a secluded bay before killing many for meat Adrian Mylne/Reuters

11/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan The selection process of dolphins, during the annual dolphin hunt in Taiji. With 250 dolphins, this was the largest round-up in years

12/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan The agitated dolphins in the cove during the selection process. According to Sea Shepherd, Japanese fisherman rounded up more than 250 dolphins, including babies and juveniles

13/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan Japanese fisherman are shown in the cove. Taiji town claims the hunt is an important ritual dating back centuries

14/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan A rare albino calf swims close to his/her mother as the pod was herded into the cove. Dolphins captured in the cove are either sold into captivity, or slaughtered and sold for consumption, despite pleas from animal conservationists around the world against the event Sea Shepherd/EPA

15/15 The annual dolphin hunt in Taiji, Japan The process of selecting dolphins during the annual cull, which the mayor of the town defends 'on scientific grounds'

“We are enraged by this heinous act which can easily lead to the dolphins dying,” the centre said in a blog post. “It was a very optimistic, selfish and irresponsible act by someone without any knowledge, and we feel it risks the lives of these dolphins in a real way.”

Since their escape, three of the four dolphins have been returned to their pens. A spokesperson from Taiji Police said an investigation had been launched to find out who cut the nets.

The annual dolphin hunt first gained global attention in 2009 when it became the subject of the documentary The Cove, which won an Oscar the following year.

In December, activist group Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project reported that dolphins held in narrow show tanks at the nearby Taiji Whale Museum had started violently attacking each other in frustration at being kept in captivity.