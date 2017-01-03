An Indian minister has sparked outrage by suggesting that a "mass molestation" of women in one of the country's busiest nightlife hubs took place because they dressed "like westerners".

Multiple women were groped during New Year celebrations in Bangalore, the capital of India’s southern Karnataka state, according to local and social media reports.

Photographs of distraught women rushing out of crowds and seeking help from police appeared on both.

But Karnataka State Home Minister, G Parameshwara, caused uproar after said the alleged attacks were the result of Western influences.

“They tried to copy the Westerners, not only in their mindset but even in their dressing,” he said. “So some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kinds of things do happen.”

The minister's comments have sparked uproar, with National Commission for Women chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam telling local media: “Such remarks from the Home Minister is unacceptable and regrettable.

"I want to ask this Minister are Indian men so pathetic and weak that when they see a woman in Western clothes on a day of revelry, they get out of control?”

The "brazen, mass molestation of women” took place between as revellers gathered for New Year celebrations, according to the Bangalore Mirror.

"All hell broke loose close to midnight as hooligans in the garb of revellers started pawing, molesting and passing lewd remarks on women on the streets, forcing some of them to literally take off their stilettoes and run for help," the paper reported.

World news in pictures







31 show all World news in pictures



























































1/31 30 December 2016 Nepalese Gurung community women wear traditional attire dance during a parade to mark their New Year known as 'Tamu Loshar' in Kathmandu, Nepal. The indigenous Gurungs, also known as Tamu, are celebrating the advent of the year of the bird AP

2/31 30 December 2016 At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped on December 30 after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India Getty

3/31 30 December 2016 People gather near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district, in eastern Jharkhand state6. At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India Getty

4/31 30 December 2016 Fog descends upon Dubai, United Arab Emirates AP

5/31 30 December 2016 The sun rises over the skyline, seen from a balcony on the 42nd floor of a building on a foggy day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates AP

6/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

7/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

8/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lying on the ground is attended to after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

9/31 29 December 2016 The Russian flag flies at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California. President Barack Obama unleashed a barrage of retaliatory measures against Moscow for meddling in the US election, imposing sanctions on two intelligence agencies, expelling 35 agents and shuttering two Russian compounds inside the United States in New York and Maryland Getty

10/31 29 December 2016 Yellow underwear for sell at a store in Medellin, Colombia, where tradition holds that it brings prosperity and good luck if you wear them on New Year's Eve Getty

11/31 29 December 2016 The body of Haya, a 3-year-old Syrian girl, lies at a makeshift morgue in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes Getty

12/31 29 December 2016 Memorial items are left at one of the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars for actress Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher, in Hollywood, California. Getty

13/31 29 December 2016 Novelist Asli Erdogan hugs her mother Mine Aydostlu after being released from the Bakirkoy prison in Istanbul. An Istanbul court ordered the release of one of Turkey's most celebrated novelists after over four months in jail on charges of terror propaganda, as the authorities detained a leading investigative journalist over his tweet Getty

14/31 29 December 2016 People wait in line to eat at the Carnegie Deli in New York. After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat, the Carnegie slices its last ridiculously oversized sandwich. Days before it shuts its doors, the line stretched down the block outside the Manhattan deli as hungry patrons waited to chow down on its famous $20 pastrami sandwich AP

15/31 29 December 2016 Followers of Yoruba goddess Yemanja participate in a ceremony in her honour at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil EPA

16/31 29 December 2016 As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers of Yemanja celebrate the deity, offerings flowers and launching boats, large and small, into the ocean in exchange for blessings in the coming year. The belief in the goddess comes from the West African Yoruba culture AP

17/31 29 December 2016 The faithful enter the ocean during a ceremony honouring Yemanja, Yoruba Goddess of the Sea, as part of traditional New Year's celebrations on the sands of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Getty

18/31 29 December 2016 A woman passes in front of a graffiti which reads 'Army Killer' in Guatemala City during the activities marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of the peace in Guatemala after 36 years of internal armed conflict (1960-1996) Getty

19/31 28 December 2016 The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters Getty

20/31 28 December 2016 The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters Getty

21/31 21 December 2016 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embraces Bana Al-Abed, 7, from Aleppo, Syria, at his Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey AP

22/31 20 December 2016 Relatives grieve by the corpse of victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, who lies on the ground in Mexico City Getty

23/31 20 December 2016 View of the utter destruction caused by a huge blast in a fireworks market in Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police Getty

24/31 20 December 2016 Late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey Reuters

25/31 19 December 2016 Andrey Karlov lying dead after being shot by policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas at a gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

26/31 13 December 2016 Honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium Rex

27/31 13 December 2016 Family members mourn as honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul Rex

28/31 13 December 2016 Brazilian Chapecoense footballer Alan Ruschel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil Getty

29/31 13 December 2016 Nadia Murad breaks down crying as Lamia Haji Bashar delivers a speech at the European parliament in Strasbourg, after being awarded laureates of the 2016 Sakharov human rights prize AFP/Getty Images

30/31 10 December 2016 Police officers comfort each other after explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. Turkey AP

31/31 8 December 2016 A woman stands on the ruin of a market after an earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia AP

"The police asked them to identify the men, but they couldn't. It was a mob frenzy."

Chaitali Wasnick, a photographer, wrote on Facebook that a man tried to grope her with "so much ease he did as if he thought il (sic) not utter a word" as she made her way home in another part of the city.

But she had "punched and kicked" him until he ran away.

She told the Independent there were no police officers nearby and there was "nothing I could do" after the assault.

Police said they have received no complaints but were examining CCTV footage for evidence of molestation.

“We had deployed 1,600 police personnel in the area for new year’s celebrations and around 60,000 people had come there that night," Nagaraj, a police inspector, told the Hindustan Times.

But he insisted: "We had the situation under control.... If such incidents did take place that night we urge people to come forward and file complaints."

The stigma around sexual assault in India means it largely goes unreported.

In 2015, Police were reported to have sent text messages to 600,000 men who had previously been accused of sexual misconduct, ahead of the New Year celebrations.