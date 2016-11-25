Farmer Ganesh Prasad Gautam beamed as the young woman behind the desk littered with files called his name out at the rundown government office in the mountains of central Nepal.

After 18 months of living in a shack made of corrugated iron, tarpaulin and bamboo amid the ruins of his earthquake-hit house, he is finally receiving long-promised government funds to start rebuilding his home.

The 54-year-old farmer was one of eight million people affected in April last year when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck the Himalayan nation - leaving 9,000 dead and destroying one million homes as well as schools, businesses roads, and bridges.

“The money is late and it's not enough to build what I had before, but at least the government has given it,” Gautam said to nods from fellow villagers gathered at the office in Hokshe village, 64 km (40 miles) east of Kathmandu.

“We've already endured one winter and two monsoons like this - out in the open with no protection from the rain and cold.”

But Gautam is one of the lucky ones.

Constant feuding between a myriad of political parties has fuelled political turmoil and weak governance in Nepal, delaying efforts to rebuild the country of 28 million people despite an outpouring of aid, analysts said.

Ongoing political instability in a country which has seen 24 governments in 26 years has stymied reconstruction efforts.

“You are looking at a country that has had three governments since the earthquake - all coalitions and none with a solid majority,” said Renaud Meyer, Country Director for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nepal.

“There is no doubt the political landscape is the biggest barrier for the recovery and reconstruction of Nepal to take place. It requires consistency, it requires determination and the less open it is to spoilers, the better.”

Wedged between India and China, Nepal - famed as the birthplace of Buddha and home to Mount Everest - is one of the world's poorest countries.

A decade-long civil war between Maoist rebels and government forces ended in 2006, raising hopes of development in a country where one in four people live on less than $1.90 a day - the World Bank's measure of extreme poverty.

The three main parties - the Nepali Congress (NC), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) and the Unified Marxist Leninist (UML) - have over the years made unlikely bedfellows in fragile coalitions and politicians are seen as selfish and power hungry.

Critics say rather than focus on reconstruction, former Prime Minister Sushil Koirala's NC-led government exploited a wave of national solidarity in the quake's aftermath to finalise Nepal's long overdue constitution.

Even though a new charter was adopted in September 2015, and a new coalition government led by Khadga Prasad Oli's UML party took power, the historic moment was marred by bloodshed in street clashes in the southern Terai region bordering India.

More than 50 people died in the crisis, which forced Oli to resign nine months after taking power as his main coalition partner, the Maoist Centre party, withdrew its support.

The constitutional crisis and political changes resulted a six-month delay in setting up the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) - the key agency overseeing Nepal's recovery.

As a result, families are only now receiving the first installment of a promised 200,000 rupee ($1,880) housing grant.

But for some Nepalis, the funds are too little, too late.

Down the road from the five-star Hyatt Regency hotel in Chuchepati on the outskirts of Kathmandu, amid the hundreds of blue and white plastic tents which make up a displacement camp, housewife Shanti Pariyar, 42, complains of sleepless nights.

Makeshift shelters are pictured inside the displacement camps for earthquake victims at Chuchepati in Kathmandu (Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters)

Little food, daily treks to queue for two jerry cans of clean water, few toilets, no privacy to bathe and monsoon rains which flood her tarpaulin tent are bad enough, she said.

But what keeps her up at night is the 300,000-rupee ($2,815) debt she has racked up since her village home was destroyed, forcing her family to move to the capital in search of work.

“I borrowed from my sisters in Dubai and also took credit from the grocery store for food, but now there is pressure as they want their money back,” said Pariyar who is from Jiri village in Dolakha district, 75 km (47 miles) from Kathmandu.

“Our lives have changed after the earthquake. Before I had a dream to educate my kids and make them doctors and engineers. Now I can't even feed them.”

Since the NRA was established in January, reconstruction work has picked up dramatically with more than 2,700 engineers recruited to survey damaged and destroyed houses nationwide.

The government has signed agreements with 58 banks and financial institutions to distribute housing grants with first installments disbursed to 432,000 households.

NRA's CEO Sushil Gyawali said the government wants to turn the disaster into an opportunity to “build back better” with housing grants subject to adherence of the country's building codes to encourage people to build more resilient homes.

“If you count from the day the NRA was established, we have made good progress and that has been appreciated by everyone,” said Gyawali, a civil engineer.

“We want to make it faster, but if we are in a hurry and don't plan, we may not be building back better.”

But the clouds of political instability still loom large, analysts said.

Under a power-sharing agreement between his party and Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who parliament voted as premier in August, Dahal will serve as prime minister until May, and then hand over power to Nepali Congress chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba.

That transition - as well as national elections due by January 2018 - could amount to even more delays in efforts to rebuild the country, development experts say.

World news in pictures







29 show all World news in pictures























































1/29 24 November 2016 Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years AP

2/29 24 November 2016 Supporters of same-sex marriage attend a rally at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan Reuters

3/29 24 November 2016 People protest against a proposal to legalize same-sex marriage at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan Reuters

4/29 24 November 2016 At least 40 people were killed when part of a power station under construction in China Getty

5/29 24 November 2016 Workers search through the remains of a collapsed platform in a cooling tower at a power station at Fengcheng, in China's Jiangxi province Getty

6/29 24 November 2016 Fairground stallhorders block the access to the Place de la Concorde in support of Gerard Campion, whom is required from the state to remove his ferris wheel Getty

7/29 24 November 2016 Members of the Communist Party of India shout slogans outside a bank during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the withdrawal of high-value banknotes from circulation, in Chennai Getty

8/29 24 November 2016 Indian police detain a member of the Communist Party of India outside a bank during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the withdrawal of high-value banknotes from circulation Getty

9/29 24 November 2016 India's rupee headed towards a record low against the dollar, weakened by the government's shock currency shake-up and a greenback surge on expectations of a rate hike next month Reuters

10/29 24 November 2016 Indian police tug at a member of the Communist Party of India during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the withdrawal of high-value banknotes from circulation, in Chennai Getty

11/29 24 November 2016 An Indonesian prison guard removes handcuffs from Australian Sara Connor, before her trial in Bali, Indonesia. Connor and British man David Taylor were put on trial on accusation of murdering an Indonesian police officer in August AP

12/29 23 November 2016 Backed-up traffic is seen outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal during the Thanksgiving holiday season, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California Reuters

13/29 23 November 2016 Thanksgiving holiday travelers queue inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California Reuters

14/29 23 November 2016 Kuwaitis attend an election campaign meeting for the upcoming parliamentary election, in Kuwait City. A total of 287 candidates, including 14 women, have registered to stand for election to the 50-seat parliament Getty

15/29 23 November 2016 New People's Army new regional rebel commander and spokesman Jaime Padilla, who uses the nom de guerre Comrade Diego, answers questions from reporters during a clandestine news conference in their encampment tucked in the harsh wilderness of the Sierra Madre mountains southeast of Manila, Philippines. Communist guerrillas warn that a peace deal with President Rodrigo Duterte's government is unlikely if he won't end the Philippines' treaty alliance with the United States and resist control by other countries AP

16/29 23 November 2016 Communist guerrillas warn that a peace deal with President Rodrigo Duterte's government is unlikely if he won't end the Philippines' treaty alliance with the United States and resist control by other countries AP

17/29 22 November 2016 Japan's Meteorological Agency official Koji Nakamura gives a briefing following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the country's northeast, in Tokyo Getty

18/29 22 November 2016 People fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, are seen in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

19/29 22 November 2016 Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

20/29 22 November 2016 Firemen try to extinguish a fire at a plastic factory in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

21/29 22 November 2016 A policeman closes the gate from inside as people try to enter a bank in Ahmedabad, India Reuters

22/29 21 November 2016 View of the Ajuankota water reservoir that supplies La Paz, at 1% of its capacity, in La Paz. Bolivia's government declared an emergency on Monday as the country suffers its worst drought in 25 years. The drought started two weeks ago and has caused shortages in seven of the country's 10 biggest cities Getty

23/29 21 November 2016 Displaced Iraqi boys ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq Reuters

24/29 21 November 2016 An Indian relative assists an injured train passenger at a hospital in Kanpur. Rescuers ended their search for survivors amongst the twisted remains of a derailed train as the death toll from one of India's worst rail disasters rose to 146 Getty

25/29 21 November 2016 Iraqis, who were separated by the ongoing fighting, cry and hug their relatives as they meet after a long time, at the Khazir refugee camp near the Kurdish checkpoint of Aski Kalak Getty

26/29 21 November 2016 Activists of some far-right Ukrainian parties loot a branch of Russian Sberbank in the centre of Kiev after a rally marking the third anniversary of the Euromaidan protests Getty

27/29 21 November 2016 Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district Getty

28/29 21 November 2016 Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

29/29 21 November 2016 An American flag hangs upside down in an encampment during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

Not only with each change in government comes changes in policy, but also the replacement of thousands of public servants across the country - from village to national level - who are generally appointed based on their political affiliations.

Development workers said new appointments often result in time lost re-discussing policies and previous decisions.

There is a concern the delay means people will not wait and will borrow money to rebuild basic structures again.

“The people don't wait, so if they can get some funds from somewhere, they will build a new home, but they will not get the technical guidance, knowledge and expertise to build a safer house,” said UNDP's Meyer.

“It's a hot pursuit - a race against time - to provide that help to people to ensure that the 9,000 people who died did not die for nothing. You don't want more to die in the next earthquake.”

Reuters