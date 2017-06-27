North Korea now appears able to hit Japan with a nuclear missile, a Tokyo-based newspaper has reported.

The secretive state caused alarm in May when it test-fired a projectile in the direction of Japan. The intermediate-range missile flew for 30 minutes before crashing into the Sea of Japan, the stretch of water that separates the countries.

A source familiar with Japan’s national security situation told Japanese national The Nikkei that analysis of the test-firing indicated the country was capable of hitting Japan.

“North Korea appears to have completed the development of a Japan-targeted nuclear missile,” the paper reported the national security source saying.

The test-fired missile reportedly travelled at 15 times the speed of sound. Japanese and US military officials said the missile flew around 800km and reached an altitude of 2,000km before it dropped into the sea.

The projectile did not disintegrate when it reentered the atmosphere, which experts said was an indication that it could be capable of carrying a warhead.

1/8 North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

2/8 A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

3/8 A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

4/8 A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

5/8 A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

6/8 This image made from video of still images broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korea's KRT, shows what was said to be a 'Combined Fire Demonstration' held to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the North Korean army, in Wonsan, North Korea. KRT via AP Video

7/8 This image made from video of still images broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korea's KRT, shows what was said to be a 'Combined Fire Demonstration' held to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the North Korean army, in Wonsan, North Korea. KRT via AP Video

8/8 This image made from video of still images broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korea's KRT, shows what was said to be a 'Combined Fire Demonstration' held to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the North Korean army, in Wonsan, North Korea. KRT via AP Video

It is believed the missile's electronics were able to monitor the inside temperature and flying speed, according to the report.

The Nikkei is the world's largest financial newspaper, and its parent company Nikkei Inc owns UK-based publication The Financial Times.