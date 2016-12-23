President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has declared “for every five Americans, three are idiots".

The flamboyant leader made the comments after receiving international condemnation for his claims that he enjoyed driving around killing people during his term as mayor of Davao City.

“The problem with these white people,” Mr Duterte told an audience in mixed English and Tagalog on Thursday, “these American blockheads, is that for every five Americans, three out of five are idiots, and only two are in their right minds".

“You Americans should just shut up,” he added, according to Philippine TV outlet ABS-CBN.

The US has threatened to halt a major aid package to the country over concerns about extrajudicial killings in the leader’s war on drugs, which has left at least 6,000 dead.

In response, the leader threatened to tear up an agreement that allowed US troops to visit the Philippines.

On Thursday the Philippine independent rights watchdog said it will begin a probe into Mr Rodrigo's claims of personally killing people. It comes after the UN human rights chief called for an official investigation.

The most controversial quotes from Rodrigo Duterte







9 show all The most controversial quotes from Rodrigo Duterte















1/9 On killing drug addicts “These sons of whores are destroying our children. I warn you, don’t go into that, even if you’re a policeman, because I will really kill you. If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful”

2/9 Message to China “I will go there on my own with a Jet Ski, bringing along with me a [Phillipino] flag and a pole, and once I disembark, I will plant the flag on the runway and tell the Chinese authorities, ‘Kill me’ ” AP

3/9 Christmas message to law-breakers “If you do not want to stop, and just continue committing crimes, then this would be your last Merry Christmas” AP

4/9 On sex life “I was separated from my wife. I’m not impotent. What am I supposed to do? Let this hang forever? When I take Viagra, it stands up” AFP/Getty Images

5/9 On the drugs trade “None of my children are into illegal drugs. But my order is, even if it is a member of my family, ‘kill him'" AP

6/9 Insulting the Pope “We were affected by the traffic. It took us five hours. I asked why, they said it was closed. I asked who is coming. They answered, the pope. I wanted to call him: ‘Pope, son of a wh**e, go home. Do not visit us again’” AFP/Getty Images

7/9 Joke about rape “I saw her face and I thought, 'What a pity... they raped her, they all lined up. I was mad she was raped but she was so beautiful. I thought, the mayor should have been first” AFP/Getty

8/9 Insulting Barack Obama "Mr Obama should be respectful and refrain from throwing questions at me about the killings, or son of a bitch, I will swear at you in that forum" REUTERS

9/9 On Abu Sayyaf Islamic militants "If I have to face them, you know I can eat humans. I will really open up your body. Just give me vinegar and salt, and I will eat you. If you annoy me to the fullest... I will eat you alive. Raw" EPA

Head of the Philippine Commission on Human Rights Jose Gascon said he had formed a team of investigators to look into alleged past killings by Mr Duterte.

And the UN's Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said the country’s authorities “must demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and their independence from the executive” by investigating the President.

It was “unthinkable for any functioning judicial system not to launch investigative and judicial proceedings when someone has openly admitted being a killer”, he added.

Philippine justice secretary, Vitaliano Aguirre II, has defended Duterte by saying the President often exaggerates stories of killing drug lords to discourage criminals.