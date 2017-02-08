Pope Francis defends right of Burma's Rohingya Muslims to 'live their faith'

Pope Francis has issued a strong defence of the right of Burma's Rohingya Muslims to "live their faith", and criticised the country's government for an alleged campaign of persecution.

In a stinging attack on the Burmese regime, the Pope said the Rohingyas have been tortured and killed "simply because they want to live their culture and their Muslim faith".

Burma denies carrying out atrocities against the Muslim minority, consisting of around 1.2 million people in the northern Rakhine state who have been refused citizenship of any country.

Pope Francis made his comments during an unprepared section of his weekly address. He appeared to be referring to a UN rights office "flash report", issued last week, detailing allegations of abuse, rape and murder of Rohingyas at the hands of the Burmese military.

