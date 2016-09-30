The Philippine President has likened his national crackdown on drug crime to the Holocaust, saying he would be "happy" to kill as many addicts as Hitler slaughtered Jews.

Rodrigo Duterte said he had been compared to a "cousin of Hitler" by critics during a press conference in southern Davao city on Friday.

"Hitler massacred three million Jews... there's three million drug addicts. I'd be happy to slaughter them," he said. At least six million Jews and other minority groups are known to have been killed by Nazis before and during the second world war.

Since taking up office in June, Mr Duterte has overseen a vicious anti-drug campaign in which more than 3,000 suspected drug dealers and users are understood to have been killed by police operations or plain clothed assassins.

The bodies of those killed are often left in the streets with signs listing their crimes, the BBC reports.

1/9 On killing drug addicts “These sons of whores are destroying our children. I warn you, don’t go into that, even if you’re a policeman, because I will really kill you. If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful”

2/9 Message to China “I will go there on my own with a Jet Ski, bringing along with me a [Phillipino] flag and a pole, and once I disembark, I will plant the flag on the runway and tell the Chinese authorities, ‘Kill me’ ” AP

3/9 Christmas message to law-breakers “If you do not want to stop, and just continue committing crimes, then this would be your last Merry Christmas” AP

4/9 On sex life “I was separated from my wife. I’m not impotent. What am I supposed to do? Let this hang forever? When I take Viagra, it stands up” AFP/Getty Images

5/9 On the drugs trade “None of my children are into illegal drugs. But my order is, even if it is a member of my family, ‘kill him'" AP

6/9 Insulting the Pope “We were affected by the traffic. It took us five hours. I asked why, they said it was closed. I asked who is coming. They answered, the pope. I wanted to call him: ‘Pope, son of a wh**e, go home. Do not visit us again’” AFP/Getty Images

7/9 Joke about rape “I saw her face and I thought, 'What a pity... they raped her, they all lined up. I was mad she was raped but she was so beautiful. I thought, the mayor should have been first” AFP/Getty

8/9 Insulting Barack Obama "Mr Obama should be respectful and refrain from throwing questions at me about the killings, or son of a bitch, I will swear at you in that forum" REUTERS

9/9 On Abu Sayyaf Islamic militants "If I have to face them, you know I can eat humans. I will really open up your body. Just give me vinegar and salt, and I will eat you. If you annoy me to the fullest... I will eat you alive. Raw" EPA

During his presidential campaign and short time in office Mr Duterte has threatened to drown drug suspects to fatten the fish in Manila Bay.

He has also threatened to execute drug traffickers by hanging until their heads were severed from their bodies.

“You know my victims. I would like [them] to be all criminals to finish the problem of my country and save the next generation from perdition,” he said on Friday.

His comments have been described as "disgusting" and "baffling" by Jewish leaders, according to Reuters.

"Duterte owes the [Holocaust] victims an apology for his disgusting rhetoric," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the US-based Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The US-based Jewish group the Anti-Defamation League said the comments were "inappropriate and deeply offensive", adding: "It is baffling why any leader would want to model himself after such a monster."

Despite his shocking rhetoric, Mr Duterte remains popular in the Philippines, with high approval ratings and strong legislative support.

Rodrigo Duterte calls Barack Obama 'son of a bitch'

However, he has garnered a growing number of critics, including UN officials, the European Union and the United States, who have voiced concern over the widespread killings and human rights violations.

He reacted on Friday, calling the EU critics a "group of idiots in the purest form", adding that European countries were hypocrites for not doing enough to help large numbers of refugees flee violence in the Middle East.

"There are migrants escaping from the Middle East. You allow them to rot and then you're worried about the deaths of about 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 [people in the Philippines]."

Earlier this month, Mr Duterte launched a scathing attack on US President Barack Obama, referring to him using a slang which translates, roughly, as “son of whore”.

When the European Parliament issued a statement condemning deaths in the country, Mr Duterte said, “F*** you” – and gave them the finger for good measure.

Additional reporting by Reuters