A young actor has been shot dead on the set of a music video in Australia.

The filming was taking place in Brisbane on Monday when the man, in his 20s, was shot in the chest and killed.

Police said a number of guns were being used on the Bliss n Eso set. The shooting was reportedly not connected to the filming of Hollywood blockbuster Pacific Rim: Uprising, understood to be taking place nearby.

Brisbane City sudden death - DI Tom Armitt says during filming of a music video an actor was shot in the chest. — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) January 23, 2017

The managers of hip hop group Bliss n Eso said: "We are able to confirm the death of a person occurred today at the filming of a Bliss n Eso music clip. The band were not on site at the time.

"The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation."

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt told Yahoo: "We do not know specifically how those injuries have occurred at this point in time and that will be subject of our investigation."

The film crew and company were helping police investigate, Queensland Police said.

The death occurred at the Brooklyn Standard bar. Managers said in a Facebook post: "We would like everyone to know that none of our staff were involved in the incident and everyone is safe, and we are doing everything we can to help the police investigation at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual involved, and we appreciate your respect and understanding at this time."