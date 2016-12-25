A Christmas carol service in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo has accidentally printed out the lyrics to late rapper Tupac Shakur’s ‘Hail Mary’ in its programme instead of the 15th century Catholic prayer.

The mix-up occurred at the 2016 Catholic Joy to the World Festival at the city's Nelum Pokuna Theatre during one of Sri Lanka's largest Christmas celebrations earlier this month.

Instead of finding the words “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee/blessed art thou amongst women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb", the carol singers were invited to reflect on the 1997 song’s themes of mortality, violence and sex and whether they wanted to "ride or die."

Some of the lyrics probably inappropriate for a Catholic service include: “I ain’t a killer, but don’t push me/Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to gettin’ p****" and “...Mama told me never stop until I bust a nut/“F*** the world if they can’t adjust, it’s just as well, Hail Mary.”

Pictures of the explicit English-language lyrics in the service’s programme were uploaded to social media, where they were quickly shared thousands of times.

The famous song contains several expletives (Twitter)

The festival was billed as a fundraiser for “poverty alleviation projects” organised by the archdiocese of Colombo and a charity partner.

Tupac was shot and killed at the age of 25 in Las Vegas in 1996 in a case that has never been solved. ‘Hail Mary’ was his final single, released after his death.

Christmas 2016 around the world: in pictures







14 show all Christmas 2016 around the world: in pictures

























1/14 A member of the Iraqi security forces holds a lit candle at Christmas Mass in a church won back from Isis on the outskirts of Mosul REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2/14 German tourists Mimi Wiebeling (L) and Pauline Lapetite carry surfboards as they walk into the surf wearing Christmas hats at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Christmas Day in Australia, December 25, 2016. David Gray

3/14 A soldier dressed as Santa Claus waves from a military helicopter during a football match to commemorate the Christmas Truce of 1914 at the ISAF Headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan Omar Sobhani

4/14 A crane of the Hanjin Scarlet container ship pulls up donated food, supplies and gifts as volunteers deliver them to the stranded crew aboard the ship. Several maritime groups and members of Victoria's Filipino community gathered up more than a ton of Christmas provisions for the 16-member crew of the container ship Darryl Dyck

5/14 Chimpanzees examine their gifts at the Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee, USA Allen Eyestone/Palm Beach Post via AP

6/14 A Palestinian protester dressed as Santa Claus runs to avoid tear gas during clashes with Israeli border police officers, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem Nasser Nasser

7/14 A Christian gives final touches to a mural of Santa Claus in preparation for Christmas celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan Shakil Adil

8/14 People gather by a Christmas tree near damaged buildings during Christmas eve in al-Hamidiyah neighbourhood in the old city of Homs, Syria December 24, 2016 Omar Sanadiki

9/14 Divers dressed as Santa's Elves swim with a Manta Ray in an aquarium on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at the South East Asia Aquarium of Resorts World Sentosa, a popular tourist attraction in Singapore Wong Maye-E

10/14 An Indian street vendor sells Santa hats and masks ahead of Christmas in Ahmadabad, India Ajit Solanki

11/14 A boy skis along a street near Montreal, Canda Graham Hughes

12/14 A girl holds a costume received during a toy distribution program with Miguel Pizarro, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela December 20, 2016 A girl holds a costume received during a toy distribution program with Miguel Pizarro, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), at the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela December 20, 2016

13/14 Sri Lanka has unveiled a towering Christmas tree, claiming to have surpassed the world record for the tallest artificial Christmas tree AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

14/14 The sunrise over Bingham, Nottinghamshire, as severe weather warnings remain in place for Christmas Neil Squires

He is due to be inaugurated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, along with Pearl Jam and Joan Baez.