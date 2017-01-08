A group of friends have accidentally discovered an ancient historical site dating thousands of years old thought to be the Italian equivalent of Stonehenge, it has been reported.

The archaeological discovery has been confirmed by experts and hailed as a major find for understanding of prehistoric times. The friends, who are amateur archaeologists, were carrying out surveys of World War II bunkers when they stumbled across an usual arrangement of stones in Sicily, The Local reports.

Professional verification by experts has since confirmed it is a sundial dating back to between 6000 and 3000 BC. Experts used a GPS drone, cameras and a compass, to check if the sundial is still functioning and found it can accurately determine the seasons.

It has been likened to Stonehenge, one of the most important historical sites in England located in Wiltshire. The site, which is known as one of the wonders of the world, it thought to date back to 3000 BC.

Archaeologists say the find opens up many possibilities and they believe further historically significant treasures may be contained in the site.

Giuseppe La Spina, one of the group who made the discovery, told The Local: “Making an archaeological discovery is in itself an important event, but to be part of one of the most sensational finds in recent years fills me with pride.”