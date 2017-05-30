Angela Merkel repeated her line that "we in Europe have to take our fate into our own hands" and went on to say it should step up as a diplomatic player on the international stage.

The German Chancellor said her country's relations with the United States are of "outstanding importance" but it must also engage with other key nations going forward.

Donald Trump hit back at Ms Merkel's recent comments about the unreliability of the US as a trading partner.

In a tweet, the US President said America had a "massive trade deficit with Germany" and warned: "This will change."

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Europe's most powerful leader said it was up to the continent to become more "involved internationally," citing conflicts in Ukraine and Libya and the pressing issue of mass migration.

Angela Merkel : 'We Europeans must take our destiny into our own hands'

Germany wants to develop ties with India and this should not be at the cost of its trans-Atlantic relationship, the Ms Merkel said after meeting India's prime minister, who called Berlin "a very reliable partner".

She talked about developing cooperation with India and added: "That's of huge importance and in no way directed against any other relationships and certainly not against the trans-Atlantic ties, which have historically been very important for us and will remain so in future."

On Monday, Ms Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally but said she was a "convinced trans-Atlanticist", fine-tuning her message after surprising Washington with her frankness a day earlier.

