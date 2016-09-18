  1. News
One dead and 15 injured in 'huge' explosion in Barcelona

Gas technicians reportedly investigating site

barcelona-explosion.jpg
A picture taken on 18 September, 2016 shows a damaged seven-storey building following an explosion in Premia de Mar, near Barcelona AFP/Getty Images

At least one person has died and 15 others have been injured in a "huge" explosion in a block of flats in Barcelona, Spain.

The explosion ripped through the second floor flat of a residential building in Premia de Mar, a coastal resort which sits north east of the Catalan capital.

An emergency services spokesperson said: “The explosion happened at 8.25am and affected 15 people, 14 of whom were injured and one who died.”

Two of the people injured are believed to be in a serious condition.

The building and neighbouring blocks have been evacuated.

It is currently unclear what caused the blast but gas technicians have reportedly investigated the site.

More follows

