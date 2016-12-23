The suspected Berlin attacker has been killed in a shootout with police in the Italian city of Milan.

Marco Minniti, Italy’s interior minister, said police were conducting a routine patrol at 3am local time (2am GMT) when they stopped a man resembling Anis Amri.

“At the moment he was stopped, the man without hesitating took a pistol out of his rucksack and shot the police after they asked him for identification documents,” he told a press conference.

“The patrol immediately responded to the shooting. A police officer was injured but fortunately he is recovering in hospital.

“State police officers responded and the person who attacked our patrol was killed.

“Investigations have revealed that the person killed, without any shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri.”

Photos showed blood in a road in the district of Sesto San Giovanni, where forensic investigators were collecting evidence.

A train ticket found in Amri's rucksack showed he had travelled to Italy from Paris, the DPA news agency reported. The possibility he managed to cross two international borders and enter the French capital while under a European arrest warrant was likely to provoke fresh criticism of EU-wide security efforts.

The pistol Amri produced may be the same weapon he used to kill the driver of the lorry he used to conduct the massacre.

Amri is believed to have hijacked the vehicle from its Polish driver Lukasz Urban as he was parked up in Berlin on Monday afternoon.

The lorry’s GPS showed it moved backwards and forwards “as if someone was learning how to drive it” before it drove around six miles to the Christmas market, accelerating to plough into stalls packed with locals and tourists.

Berlin Christmas market lorry attack







18 show all Berlin Christmas market lorry attack

































1/18 Several people have been killed after a lorry drove into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2/18 'At least nine' people have been killed and more than 50 injured. AP

3/18 Emergency Services rush a Berlin market victim to an ambulance Associated Press

4/18 Police cordoned off the square at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church following the incident REUTERS

5/18 Rescue workers inspect the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in Berlin EPA

6/18 Emergency crews inspect the lorry that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine people AFP

7/18 Fire crews attend the scene of the attack AFP/Getty

8/18 Armed police secure the site of a lorry attack at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS

9/18 Crushed debris is visible beneath the wheels of the vehicle REUTERS

10/18 An injured man is pushed to an ambulance REUTERS

11/18 Medics attend an injured person after the lorry attack which killed at least nine and injured more than 50 people AFP/Getty

12/18 Firefighters examine the lorry which was rammed into a Berlin Christmas market REUTERS

13/18 A person is carried into an ambulance REUTERS

14/18 View of the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least nine and injuring at least 50 people AFP/Getty

15/18 Rescue workers push a person on a stretcher to an ambulance Getty

16/18 Firefighters assess the damage after the lorry rammed the Christmas market, killing 'at least nine', and injuring more than 50 people AP

17/18 Firefighters stand beside a toppled Christmas tree at the site of the suspected terrorist attack in a Berlin Christmas market AP

18/18 Damaged stalls at the scene of the incident at a Berlin Christmas market where at least nine people have been killed EPA

Amri fled after the lorry came to a stop, leaving Mr Urban dead in the cabin with knife and bullet wounds. The gun was not recovered, prompting warnings during he was “armed and dangerous” from German prosecutors.

They offered a €100,000 (£85,000) reward for information leading to Amri’s arrest but his eventual discovery on Friday appeared to be coincidental.

No suggestion the suspected Isis supporter was in Italy was made public, with reports of the shooting coming as Danish police hunted a man matching Amri’s description in Aalborg.

There was also speculation he may have been hiding out in Berlin after police footage caught him entering a mosque linked to Islamist extremists in the German capital hours after Monday’s attack.

German authorities had attempted to deport the 24-year-old in June after rejecting his asylum application but a bureaucratic dispute with Tunisia over missing documents proving Amri’s nationality meant he could not be ejected from the country.

Revelations that he had been put under surveillance for six months after being linked to a previous terror plot stoked anger against security services for letting him slip through the net.

Amri’s brothers believe he may have been radicalised while serving a prison sentence for arson in Sicily, while he was wanted for armed robbery in Tunisia and known to deal drugs in Berlin.