Nearly all the EU’s member states could follow Britain’s lead and vote to leave the union, the French MP in charge of European affairs in Francois Hollande’s party has warned.

Philip Cordery said there was a widespread perception across the continent that the EU was moving in the wrong direction and that populism and euroscepticism were growing everywhere.

“I think what happened in the UK at the referendum could have happened almost every other country in the European Union – except in the other countries no Prime Minister would have been as irresponsible as to ask for a referendum,” he told a fringe event at Labour party conference organised by the Fabian Society.

“If we look today, euroscepticism is growing everywhere, populist movements are growing everywhere in Europe,” he added.

Mr Cordery, who is half English and formerly served as the general secretary of the Party of European Socialists, said EU policies were often incoherent, that a decade of austerity has undermined people’s faith in the European project.

“We’ve suffered from 10 years of tough austerity policies at the European level and people don’t see the EU as progress in terms of jobs, in terms of the economy, in terms of social progress,” he said.

What experts have said about Brexit







9 show all What experts have said about Brexit















1/9 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

2/9 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

3/9 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

4/9 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

5/9 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

6/9 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

7/9 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

8/9 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

9/9 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Mr Cordery said the result had to be respected but that Britain could not pick and choose which elements of the EU it wanted to keep. He however suggested less integreated trading area encompassing the EU, Norway, Switzerland, and other states that did not want to forge a federal Europe could be created.

“I regret the decision that the British people have taken but it’s there and we can’t not respect it because this would be dramatic for the rise in populism in Europe if the word of the people is not respected it would only increase their strength,” he said.

The French government has taken a tough line on Brexit, with Mr Hollande’s government pushing to strip Britain’s financial services sector of its “passporting” rights to deal in euros. City economists say this move would give EU member states a significant advantage over the UK.

The French President also warned that Brexit did not mean Britain was not free from “obligations in relation to France” with regard to the refugee crisis and Calais Jungle camp.