Police in Majorca have arrested a British holidaymaker accused of leaving her seven-year-old son alone in their hotel room while she went out partying.

The 25-year-old woman, known only as Eleanor, had left her son while she went out for the night and returned at breakfast time to find police waiting for her at the Hotel Canarios Park.

Officers had been called after hotel guests alerted staff that the boy had been crying. When police arrived the young boy told them it was not the first time he had been left alone by his mother.

Eleanor is understood to have been given a suspended sentence and her child placed with social services.

A police spokesperson said: "A 25-year-old female British tourist was held on suspicion of abandoning her child early on Monday after leaving her seven-year-old boy alone in their hotel room.

“Several guests at the hotel in Calas de Mallorca alerted receptionists a boy was crying and was alone in the hotel. Police arrived to find the youngster in a very nervous state and he was indeed alone.

"The boy told police he was on holiday with his mum in Majorca and that he had woken up alone in their hotel room. He also said it wasn’t the first time he had been left alone."

Hotel staff declined to comment on the incident. A receptionist told The Independent she was unable to discuss the matter with the press.