Two Belgian police officers have been stabbed in a suspected terror attack, prosecutors have said.

A man stabbed one officer in the neck and the other in the abdomen in the Brussels' Schaerbeek neighborhood and then fled the scene.

The attacker was stopped by a second group of police.

He broke the nose of one officer, who shot him in the leg.

The federal prosecutor's spokesman, Eric Van Der Sypt, said "we have reason to believe that it is terror-related."

He declined to provide additional details or explain why prosecutors think the attack was linked to terrorism.

Belgium has been on high alert since 32 people were killed in suicide bombing attacks on the Brussels airport and metro on 2March.

