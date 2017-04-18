Child refugees in northern France are facing exploitation and violence on a daily basis​, including threats from adult men armed with knives and machetes, Unicef has warned.

An alarming report has revealed that unaccompanied minors who lived in the Grande-Synthe refugee camp in Dunkirk before it burnt down last week were “constantly fearful” of sexual abuse and attacks with weapons, and that no one – including the police – was there to care for them or to protect them.

In a series of interviews conducted by Unicef last month, 13 unaccompanied minors said due to brutal treatment by the authorities in France during their journeys, they had turned to smugglers and traffickers who were offering information and apparent protection, but who in turn abused and exploited them.

The report also found that despite frequent contacts with the authorities in European countries on their journeys towards the UK, children have repeatedly been ill-informed about their legal rights to protection, including their right to be reunited with their families.

The boys interviewed, all from Kurdish Iraq and Afghanistan and all of whom are going through the legal process of being united with family in the UK, said they had fled conflict and recounted numerous horrific stories about their journeys through Europe, including being assaulted by the police and arbitrarily detained.

Once in Dunkirk, the children were controlled by a group of Kurdish traffickers, and all described the immense violence in the camp. The study reported that there was particularly strong pressure on the Afghan boys, who were segregated from the Kurds and forced to carry out tasks for the traffickers and to sleep on the floor of the communal kitchen.

One 16-year-old boy, named Can and from Afghanistan told Unicef: “The Kurdish gangs are very dangerous. They have weapons. Every third evening there are gunshots. The police don’t want to get involved. I know in any case that they are not there to protect us.”

Another Afghan boy, aged 15, said: “They threaten me so I will pay them. There is gunfire, tear gas, knives, machetes.”

None of the children interviewed had been informed of their right to apply to be reunited with their families members legally, with the only child who had heard about this having learnt from his father following a BBC report on this issue.

Unaccompanied children anywhere in Europe are currently entitled to apply for a transfer of their asylum case to the country where their family member is residing, but the study found that most children only discover there is a legal process for reuniting with their family members by word of mouth once they reach the camp in Dunkirk.

They said they feared detention and deportation to the first countries of the EU they passed through or their country of origin – in these cases Hungary or Bulgaria – so tried to avoid having their fingerprints taken in Italy and France.

Unicef said this fear to engage with official processes was compounded the children’s lack of trust in the authorities, which had prevented them from learning about their rights and encouraged them to turn to smugglers and traffickers as their only perceived source of protection and their only realistic option to join family members in the UK.

The report also warned that the uncertain situation is having a negative impact on the children’s mental health, and often they end up risking their lives to cross illegally to the UK from Dunkirk even though they have ongoing legal processes.

One Kurdish boy told Unicef: “I’m regretful. It’s been five months since I tried to cross. And my friends have all crossed. I’m waiting for my file, I have a lawyer, but I don’t have any news”.

Since the Dunkirk camp was destroyed by a large fire last Monday, people who had been living there have been transported in buses to temporary accommodation centres across France. But charities have warned that many of the unaccompanied minors who had been living in the camp have chosen not to board the buses and appear to be turning to people smugglers instead.

Michael McHugh, a volunteer for the Refugee Youth Service, told The Independent: “The exploitation of unaccompanied children is still at play now that the camp is gone – probably even more so.

“People were initially evacuated to local gymnasiums, but there was no accommodation designated for these minors. Buses have been taking people to centres, but many children have chosen not to get on them due to mistrust of the authorities.

Refugees welcome here: Protesters demand UK resettle more migrants in response to refugee crisis







7 show all Refugees welcome here: Protesters demand UK resettle more migrants in response to refugee crisis











1/7 The Solidarity With Refugees group said Saturday’s protest aimed to “show our Government and the world that Britain is ready to welcome more refugees”. Rex Features

2/7 People march through central London as they take part in a protest rally organised by Solidarity with Refugees in a bid to urge the Government to take more action on the migrant crisis Press Association

3/7 The protest comes days before world leaders meet to discuss crisis at UN General Assembly Press Association

4/7 Demonstrators made their way from Park Lane to Parliament Square in London on Saturday afternoon Press Association

5/7 Marchers chanted “refugees are welcome here” and waved banners reading “no-one is illegal” and “let’s help people” Press Association

6/7 The march was supported by charities and groups including the Red Cross, Asylum Aid, Save the Children, Hope Not Hate, Oxfam and the UN Refugee Agency Rex Features

7/7 In the wake of Alan’s death, David Cameron pledged to resettle 20,000 Syrian refugees in the UK over the coming five years but there have been additional calls to re-home those who have already reached Europe, as well as asylum seekers coming from other conflict zones such as Iraq and Afghanistan Rex Features

“The fact is that those who believe they are unable to access official legal claims for asylum will resort to unofficial channels. Obviously, for the individuals within that camp who profited from smuggling people or enabling transfers, it’s not really in their interest for people to go off to centres. There have been serious concerns about one child who was dissuaded from getting onto a bus or speaking to volunteers by the adults he was with.

“When kids have family in the UK but don’t think the legal system will help them, and they have an adult who speaks their language or who you know has helped people cross over into the UK, they tend to listen to them rather than government authorities, security guards or riot police.”

At the time of the Unicef research in March 2017, there were around 100 unaccompanied children in the camp. None of the boys interviewed who were going through the family reunion legal process had been given accommodation, nor were they able to explain what was happening in their legal cases, according to the report.

For a journey from Afghanistan or from Kurdish Iraq to France unaccompanied minors can be charged between €3,000 (£2,500) and €10,000 £8,400) and if the hope of being transferred legally to the UK does not work out they can end up paying smugglers/traffickers a further £3,000 to £12,000 to cross from France to the UK.

All the boys interviews mentioned that they would probably have to repay the money in full to the family member who lent it, and although all want to study, they risk economic exploitation when they arrive in the UK in order to pay their debts.

Commenting on the study, Unicef UK deputy executive director Lily Caprani said: “The stories that these children tell in our latest study are truly shocking. From being beaten in detention centres en route to living in fear of the gangs controlling Dunkirk, these are situations that no child should be in.

“The fire last week in the camp, although undoubtedly terrifying for those children living through it, is a distressing reminder that the UK’s rules for helping children reach their families are broken. If the legal process worked, children may have never have found themselves in such a squalid, dangerous environment.

“The Government must fix the family reunion rules so that children can reach the safety of their family without ever having to face such a dangerous journey across Europe.”

Olivier Peyroux, a sociologist and senior expert on migration and people trafficking, who helped draw up the report, accused the authorities of failing to put any provisions in place for vulnerable unaccompanied minors, saying their delicate mental state and the dangers they were facing at the hands of smugglers and traffickers were being "denied".

“The presence of minors hasn't really been taken into consideration. No provisions seem to have been put in place for them. Some of them have therefore left for Paris – notably Afghan minors – before probably attempting the crossing in a few weeks," Mr Peyroux told The Independent.

“Their declining psychological state and the dangers they face continue to be denied by the child protection authorities, despite both France and the UK being signatures of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Rabbi Janet Darley, spokesperson for Safe Passage, which was working with unaccompanied minors in Dunkirk to help establish safe routes to the UK or claim asylum in France, said in light of the report: “Safe Passage and partners identified 80 children in the Dunkirk camp who had every legal right to reunite with family members here in Britain.

“Instead, as this report highlights, they were ignored by both governments and left exposed to daily risk of exploitation and trafficking.

“Theresa May has rightly made tackling modern slavery a priority of her Government. With the Dunkirk camp now destroyed, she must demonstrate this commitment by urgently reuniting all eligible children with their families here in Britain, or risk many more disappearing into the hands of traffickers.”

The report comes a year after Unicef’s 2016 report, Neither Safe Nor Sound, which looked at conditions for children in refugee camps in northern France. Unicef described it as “alarming” that six months on, the situation on the ground has become no less dangerous for children.

Ms Caprani of Unicef added that following the fire in the Grande-Synthe camp, it was time that effective and prompt transfers were facilitated for unaccompanied minors.

World news in pictures







49 show all World news in pictures































































































1/49 17 April 2017 A femen attacks Marine Le Pen as she delivers a speech in Paris Rex

2/49 17 April 2017 A femen is detained after attacking Marine Le Pen with flowers as she delivers a speech Rex

3/49 17 April 2017 French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen during a campaign meeting in Paris Getty

4/49 16 April 2017 People take part in the Colour Run 2017 's edition in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Colour Run is a five kilometres paint race without winners nor prizes, while runners are showered with coloured powder at stations along the run Getty Images

5/49 16 April 2017 A woman pours coloured powder on a man as they take part in the Colour Run 2017 's edition, in Paris Getty Images

6/49 16 April 2017 A Somali soldier patrols next to the burnt-out wreckage of a car that was used by suspected al-shabab fighters Getty Images

7/49 16 April 2017 Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) place a dead migrant on their rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) into a body bag before transferring it to their ship Phoenix, after some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya Reuters

8/49 16 April 2017 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland EPA

9/49 16 April 2017 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland EPA

10/49 16 April 2017 A damaged bus is seen after an explosion yesterday at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria Reuters

11/49 16 April 2017 Girls enjoy ice cream in a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea Reuters

12/49 16 April 2017 A child looks through the rear window of a bus in Pyongyang, North Korea Reuters

13/49 15 April 2017 Members of Acapulco tourist police attend injured tourists after a shootout in Acapulco, Mexico. A shootout in the tourist area of the resort left one dead and seven wounded on Saturday night, local authorities reported Getty Images

14/49 15 April 2017 Members of Acapulco tourist police attend injured tourists after a shootout in Acapulco, Mexico Getty Images

15/49 15 April 2017 A bald eagle rests on a perch at Eagle Beach State Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska AP

16/49 15 April 2017 Competitors take part in Stage 6 of the 32nd edition of the Marathon des Sables In the dunes of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert Getty Images

17/49 15 April 2017 Competitors take part in Stage 6 of the 32nd edition of the Marathon des Sables In the dunes of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. The 32nd edition of the marathon is a live stage 250 kilometre race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates Getty Images

18/49 15 April 2017 A Trump supporter holds on to another man for support after being pepper sprayed by protesters at a 'Patriots Day' free speech rally on April 15, 2017 in Berkeley, California Getty Images

19/49 15 April 2017 More than a dozen people were arrested after fist fights broke out at a park where supporters and opponents of President Trump had gathered Getty Images

20/49 15 April 2017 Hundreds of people with opposing opinions on President Donald Trump threw stones, lit fires, tossed explosives and tear gas and attacked each other with makeshift weapons as police stood by Getty Images

21/49 15 April 2017 A conservative protestor squares off with a anti-fascist protestor during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

22/49 15 April 2017 An anti-fascist protestor is detained by law enforcement during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

23/49 15 April 2017 Smoke billowing following a suicide car bombing in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, that targeted buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya Getty Images

24/49 15 April 2017 Female bodybuilders prepare themselves for judging backstage during the 2017 NABBA WFF Asia Seoul Open Championship in Seoul, South Korea Getty Images

25/49 15 April 2017 Female bodybuilders prepare themselves for judging backstage during the 2017 NABBA WFF Asia Seoul Open Championship in Seoul, South Korea Getty Images

26/49 15 April 2017 North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving to people after the military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung Getty Images

27/49 15 April 2017 Korean People's Army ballistic missiles being displayed through Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung Getty Images

28/49 14 April 2017 Tory Lanez performs on the Sahara Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Getty Images

29/49 13 April 2017 Pope Francis kisses the feet of an inmate after washing it, at Paliano prison, to celebrate the Mass in Coena Domini, with the rite of the washing of the feet of some detainees, south of Rome, Italy EPA

30/49 13 April 2017 This aerial photo shows solar photovoltaic modules on a hillside in a village in Chuzhou, in eastern China's Anhui province Getty Images

31/49 13 April 2017 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cuts the ribbon for an opening ceremony of a new residential housing project on Ryo Myong street in Pyongyang, North Korea EPA

32/49 13 April 2017 Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. The scion of South Korea's Samsung business empire Lee appeared in court on trial for bribery and other charges AP

33/49 13 April 2017 Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance with Indonesian national Siti Aisyah (not pictured) at the magistrates' court in Sepang, for their alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Getty Images

34/49 13 April 2017 Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance at magistrates' court in Sepang, Malaysia EPA

35/49 12 April 2017 Iraqi federal police fire a mortar at an Islamic State position during the battle to recapture west Mosul Getty Images

36/49 12 April 2017 A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his rifle to hang it on his shoulder in an area controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq Reuters

37/49 12 April 2017 A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay Reuters

38/49 12 April 2017 A woman consumes an 'Ooho' plastic-less water container in Londo Reuters

39/49 12 April 2017 A worker picks up an 'Ooho' plastic-less water container in London Reuters

40/49 11 April 2017 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the South China Sea Reuters

41/49 11 April 2017 Artist Michael Davis with his interactive musical installation 'Illumaphonium', on show during the Brocken Spectre light and sound event at Rievaulx Abbey on the North York Moors Danny Lawson/PA Wire

42/49 11 April 2017 Illuminations on parts of the ruins during the Brocken Spectre light and sound event at Rievaulx Abbey on the North York Moors Danny Lawson/PA Wire

43/49 11 April 2017 A shadow is pictured with the Brocken Spectre - a naturally occurring phenomenon where people appear to see a halo effect around the head of their shadow when it is projected onto mist - during the Brocken Spectre light and sound event at Rievaulx Abbey in the North Yorks Moors National Park Danny Lawson/PA Wire

44/49 11 April 2017 People dancing to celebrate the fifth anniversary of respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the Workers' Party of Korea and the state in Pyongyang Getty Images

45/49 11 April 2017 Supporters and members of the Palestinian and Syrian communities attend a rally calling for peace in Syria, in Valparaiso, Chile Reuters

46/49 11 April 2017 Supporters and members of the Palestinian and Syrian communities attend a rally calling for peace in Syria, in Valparaiso, Chile Reuters

47/49 10 April 2017 An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the 'Kestrels' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transiting the South China Sea Reuters

48/49 3 April 2017 A boy runs inside a station of the cable car system which is no longer running over the Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The six-station mass transit gondola system spanning the Complexo de Alemao favela or shantytown in Rio de Janeiro began to operate in the summer of 2011, connecting local residents and tourists to the city's railway network. But it ground to a halt just after the 2016 Olympics in Rio, due to the local financial crisis Getty Images

49/49 3 April 2017 The cable car over the Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, seen here, is no longer running Getty Images

“The current situation gives us an opportunity to now focus on organising effective prompt transfers for those children who have relatives in the UK. Many of the children in the camp were in a legal process for family reunion in the UK, supported by Safe Passage,” she said.

“Their family reunion cases must be facilitated to continue and the bureaucratic delays holding up their cases overcome. As this report indicates, many of the children who have a legal right to be living with family in the UK are beginning to question the choice they made of going through the official process to be reunited with their loved ones, as it is taking so long.

“We must learn from what happened in Calais, when the UK showed it could do what it takes to get children to safety in a crisis. Similar support must be given to children in Dunkirk currently facing an uncertain future, to prevent these children disappearing and falling into the hands of traffickers looking to exploit them.”