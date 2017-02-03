A leading German magazine has portrayed US President Donald Trump as a knife-wielding psychopath holding the decapitated head of the Statue of Liberty.

One in a growing series of overtly anti-Trump messages on the front pages of newspapers and magazines around the world, Der Spiegel's splash recasts Mr Trump as "American Psycho".

It comes after the New Yorker published its magazine with a front page showing the torch of the State of Liberty extinguished.

And according to polling by the Cologne-based TV station WDR, German trust in the US as a global partner has plummeted since Mr Trump came to power.

It found that in November 2016, 59 per cent of respondents said the US was a trustworthy partner for Germany, compared to 25 per cent who would say the same about Russia.

Polling dated February 2017 found that trust in the US had dropped to 22 per cent. Trust in Russia also dropped, but only slightly, to 21 per cent.