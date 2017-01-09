These pictures show the effects of the lethal wave of freezing weather that swept across Europe over the weekend.

More than a dozen people died as snow and ice left villages without power, froze rivers and even parts of the Adriatic Sea, and grounded flights across the continent.

Serbian authorities have declared emergency measures in nine municipalities in central and southern parts of the country amid fresh snow and extremely low temperatures.

Europe's big freeze







1/8 The sun rises over frozen water in the fountains at Trafalgar Square in London PA

2/8 A man passes by a frozen waterfall at around minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the village of Jezerc, Kosovo Reuters

3/8 Roses stand upright in the frozen Fountain of the Naiads, in downtown Rome AP

4/8 A man with a dog walks through a snow covered park on a cold winter day in Belgrade, Serbia AP

5/8 People walk over the Istanbul's Golden Horn Bridge which is covered in snow AP

6/8 Drift ice floats in the water of River Danube at the Szabadsag (Freedom) Bridge in Budapest, Hungary AP

7/8 A street is cleared from snow in Kleinmachnow, eastern Germany AP

8/8 In Italy, sub-freezing temperatures were blamed on the deaths of a half-dozen homeless people, while heavy snows and high winds resulted in re-routed flights, delayed ferries, canceled trains and closed roads AP

Emergency officials said on Monday that more than 120 people and 70 vehicles have been evacuated overnight in the hardest-hit south of the country where 3m snowdrifts have formed.

Heavy snow and polar temperatures diving to -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit) in some areas gripped parts of Europe last week.

Serbia's authorities have banned river traffic on the Danube and Sava rivers due to ice and wind. Authorities say the country's Velika Morava river was frozen for the first time in two decades.