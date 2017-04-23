Marine Le Pen is expected to make it through to the second round of the French presidential election, the first results suggest.

The leader of the far-right Front National (FN) is on track to win 21.7per cent of the votes behind former minister of the economy Emmanuel Macron with 23.7 per cent of the votes.

Estimates suggest far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and conservative Francois Fillon will both claim 19.5 per cent of the votes.

The first results show Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon will pick-up a historically-low 6.2 per cent.

Addressing his supporters, he urged them to vote for Mr Macron in the second round of the election.

French commentators said the vote mark the end of a political era since the two parties, which have traditionally been the pillars of France's political arena, the Socialist party and Les Republicains, are expected to be eliminated in the first round of the election.

This would be the second time the Front National makes it to the final round of a presidential election after the party’s founder Jean-Marie Le Pen went head to head with conservative Jacques Chirac in 2002.

The fact that results are so close is unsurprising given it was one of the most open election campaigns in recent memory, with Ms Le Pen having been trailing behind Mr Macron in the polls, but not by much. Four candidates had all been in with a chance of progressing.

Ms Marine Le Pen waited in her fiefdom of Hénin-Baumont for the results - with supporters shouting with glee as the projected results came in. Mr Melenchon was in a bar in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, Mr Fillon in his campaign HQ in the 15th arrondissement, and Mr Hamon at the La Mutalité conference centre. With official results still to be counted fully, the only thing that is sure is that the eventual French President would have a name ending in ’n'

Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Trogneux

Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot

Front National leader Marine Le Pen casts her ballot

Early ballots are read as results continue to come in

Macron supporters react as results come in early in the evening

“Very interesting election currently taking place in France,” tweeted the US President Donald Trump, who has previously spoken of his admiration for strict anti-immigrant security measures proposed by Ms Le Pen. It was perhaps the understatement of the day.

Of the four major candidates in the field of 11 - the first indications from polling booths were “not good” for conservative challenger Francois Fillon, French senator and key Fillon supporter Roger Karoutchi said. ”If I had a good feeling about it I would not be drinking Coca-Cola but that is what I am drinking now,“ he said.

“The first indications are not good,” he said.

He added that he did not expect Mr Fillon would support either centrist Mr Macron or far-right Ms Le Pen in the second and final round in two weeks.

The first projected results showed Mr Fillon missing out on the second round, and being set to finish in third or fourth place with results predicted to be close between him and Mr Melenchon.

Mr Fillon’s spokesman called the potential result a “huge disappointment”.

The presidential poll is the first to be held during a state of emergency, put in place since the Paris attacks of November 2015. More than 50,000 police and gendarmes were deployed to the 66,000 polling stations across the country.

Among the first of the candidates to step out earlier in the day was Ms le Pen, who cast her vote at the Jacques Rousseau primary school in Hénin-Beaumont, the small town of around 26,500.

Situated in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, a stronghold for her party, there was a heavy police presence at the polling station and the roads around the school were closed.

Shortly before her arrival however, topless demonstrators from the Femen activist group were detained at the polling station after jumping out of an SUV limo wearing masks of Ms Le Pen and Mr Trump.

Elsewhere a voting station in eastern French town of Besancon was evacuated after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said that explosives experts examined the car, but they deemed there to be no risk.

Turnout is expected to be about 80 per cent across the country, but given the close nature of the result, and the fact that polls suggested 20 per cent of voters could abstain from voting, Ms Le Pen was not the only candidate receiving support among voters in Hénin-Beaumont,

Arlette, 79 and retired, told The Independent she has always lived in Hénin-Beaumont but was considering not voting “after the show the 11 candidates put on during the campaign”. But in the end she has turned out, to put a ballot for Marine Le Pen. Robert, another retiree, comes to greet her. He is also going to vote but says he is “sickened”, because it is always “the same speech, the same system” offered by the main contenders. To try to change things, he says, he will vote “for a small candidate” - the trade unionist Philippe Poutou.

Justine, 26, is cashier who has never voted before, but has now decided to give her support to Marine Le Pen. What has pushed her this time is the terrorist threat that hangs over France - “If she can do what she said she would concerning the 'fichés S' (a terrorist threat register) and to control borders, it would be a good thing,” she says. Jérémy, 37, also voted Marine Le Pen to “block Macron and Mélenchon”.

The last polling stations closed at 8pm local time and the final results are expected later this evening.