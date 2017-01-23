Germany's foreign minister has said the inauguration of Donald Trump marks the end of the old world order, warning that there is a “great deal at stake” with the new President in power.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has served in Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet since 2005, said Mr Trump's election paved the way for “troubled times ahead”, but added that Germany would seek to cooperate with the new US administration.

Writing in Bild on Sunday, Mr Steinmeier wrote: “As always with all power changes there are uncertainties, doubts and question marks about the course of the new leadership.

“But in these times of a new global disorder, this is about more. Today there is a great deal at stake: by choosing Donald Trump, the old world of the 20th century is over.”

“The order of the 21st century and the way the world of tomorrow will look is not settled; it is completely open […] I know we have to adjust to troubled times, to some unpredictability and new uncertainties," Mr Steinmeier added.

“But I would like to make sure that in Washington we find attentive listeners who know that even large countries need partners in this world, and who are willing to go their way together with good friends and tried and trusted Alliance partners.”

The relationship between the German government and the Trump administration is not yet clear, but both sides have been heard criticising the other.

Germany's Vice Chancellor accused Mr Trump over the weekend of delivering an inauguration speech with “high nationalistic tones”, adding that the businessman had been elected as a result of “bad radicalisation” in the US.

In an interview with the Sunday Times and Bild earlier this month, Mr Trump avoided saying who he trusts more out of Chancellor Merkel, a longtime US-ally, or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Well, I start off trusting both — but let’s see how long that lasts. It may not last long at all,” he said.

In the same interview, Mr Trump criticised Ms Merkel, saying she had made a “catastrophic mistake” with her open door policy on refugees, and that the Christmas market attack by a Tunisian man in Berlin was one effect of her policies.

The now-President's criticism of one of Europe’s most prominent leaders has been condemned by European leaders, who said it could not be accepted and would only encourage Europeans to “close ranks”.

The German Chancellor has meanwhile only spoken publicly of Mr Trump once, when she said shortly after his election victory: “We Europeans have our fate in our own hands."