A Hungarian camerawoman who was filmed kicking and tripping up refugees as they ran from police has escaped jail for breaching the peace.

Petra László was handed three years on probation for the incident in September 2015 at Szeged District Court.

Footage showed her tripping up a refugee as he an through a field carrying his young son, as well as kicking a small girl as hundreds of asylum seekers broke through police lines near the Hungarian border to make their way towards Budapest.

A refugee carrying a child falls after tripping on a TV camerawoman while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village (REUTERS/ Marko Djurica )

László mounted a tearful defence in court, where she appeared on Thursday via video link, and vowed to appeal her conviction.

“It was all over within two seconds,” she said. “Everybody was shouting…it was very frightening.”

But judge Illes Nanasi told László her behaviour “ran counter to societal norms” and said the facts of the case did not support her claim to be acting in self defence.

Breach of the peace carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison under Hungarian law but she will not face jail unless she violates the terms of her probation.

The court reached its verdict after watching a frame-by-frame examination of László's actions during chaotic scenes in Röszke, on the Serbian border, on 8 September 2015.

She was filming at a nearby reception centre for the online television channel N1TV when asylum seekers attempting to pass through Hungary on their way to Western Europe broke through a police cordon and started running past.

Petra László was caught on camera kicking and tripping up refugees (AP)

Footage of László's reaction was swiftly shared by other journalists at the scene on social media, sparking international outrage and her swift dismissal from N1TV, which has links to Hungary’s far-right Jobbik party.

Her lawyer, Ferenc Sipos, said she could not appear in court in person after receiving death threats and would appeal the conviction.

“It is not a crime if somebody acts to defend herself...she was in danger, and she tried to avert this danger with her actions,” he told the Associated Press.

László said her life was “ruined” by the footage in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper and threatened to sue Facebook over threats and defamatory comments.

The man she tripped up, sending him and his son crashing to the ground, has since moved to Spain and been hired as a football coach in Madrid.

Osama Abdul Mohsen, also known as Osama al-Ghadab, and his family lived in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor but fled in 2013 when fighting intensified in the region.

Refugee crisis - in pictures







27 show all Refugee crisis - in pictures



















































1/27 A child looks through the fence at the Moria detention camp for migrants and refugees at the island of Lesbos on May 24, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

2/27 Ahmad Zarour, 32, from Syria, reacts after his rescue by MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) while attempting to reach the Greek island of Agathonisi, Dodecanese, southeastern Agean Sea

3/27 Syrian migrants holding life vests gather onto a pebble beach in the Yesil liman district of Canakkale, northwestern Turkey, after being stopped by Turkish police in their attempt to reach the Greek island of Lesbos on 29 January 2016. Getty Images

4/27 Refugees flash the 'V for victory' sign during a demonstration as they block the Greek-Macedonian border

5/27 Migrants have been braving sub zero temperatures as they cross the border from Macedonia into Serbia.

6/27 A sinking boat is seen behind a Turkish gendarme off the coast of Canakkale's Bademli district on January 30, 2016. At least 33 migrants drowned on January 30 when their boat sank in the Aegean Sea while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece. Getty Images

7/27 A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany

8/27 Refugees protest behind a fence against restrictions limiting passage at the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija. Since last week, Macedonia has restricted passage to northern Europe to only Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who are considered war refugees. All other nationalities are deemed economic migrants and told to turn back. Macedonia has finished building a fence on its frontier with Greece becoming the latest country in Europe to build a border barrier aimed at checking the flow of refugees

9/27 A father and his child wait after being caught by Turkish gendarme on 27 January 2016 at Canakkale's Kucukkuyu district

10/27 Migrants make hand signals as they arrive into the southern Spanish port of Malaga on 27 January, 2016 after an inflatable boat carrying 55 Africans, seven of them women and six chidren, was rescued by the Spanish coast guard off the Spanish coast.

11/27 A refugee holds two children as dozens arrive on an overcrowded boat on the Greek island of Lesbos

12/27 A child, covered by emergency blankets, reacts as she arrives, with other refugees and migrants, on the Greek island of Lesbos, At least five migrants including three children, died after four boats sank between Turkey and Greece, as rescue workers searched the sea for dozens more, the Greek coastguard said

13/27 Migrants wait under outside the Moria registration camp on the Lesbos. Over 400,000 people have landed on Greek islands from neighbouring Turkey since the beginning of the year

14/27 The bodies of Christian refugees are buried separately from Muslim refugees at the Agios Panteleimonas cemetery in Mytilene, Lesbos

15/27 Macedonian police officers control a crowd of refugees as they prepare to enter a camp after crossing the Greek border into Macedonia near Gevgelija Getty Images

16/27 A refugee tries to force the entry to a camp as Macedonian police officers control a crowd after crossing the Greek border into Macedonia near Gevgelija Getty Images

17/27 Refugees are seen aboard a Turkish fishing boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos Reuters

18/27 An elderly woman sings a lullaby to baby on a beach after arriving with other refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey Getty Images

19/27 A man collapses as refugees make land from an overloaded rubber dinghy after crossing the Aegean see from Turkey, at the island of Lesbos EPA

20/27 A girl reacts as refugees arrive by boat on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey Getty Images

21/27 Refugees make a show of hands as they queue after crossing the Greek border into Macedonia near Gevgelija Getty Images

22/27 People help a wheelchair user board a train with others, heading towards Serbia, at the transit camp for refugees near the southern Macedonian town of Gevgelija AP

23/27 Refugees board a train, after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija. Macedonia is a key transit country in the Balkans migration route into the EU, with thousands of asylum seekers - many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia - entering the country every day Getty Images

24/27 An aerial picture shows the "New Jungle" refugee camp where some 3,500 people live while they attempt to enter Britain, near the port of Calais, northern France Getty Images

25/27 A Syrian girl reacts as she helped by a volunteer upon her arrival from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, after having crossed the Aegean Sea EPA

26/27 Refugees arrive by boat on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey Getty Images

27/27 Beds ready for use for migrants and refugees are prepared at a processing center on January 27, 2016 in Passau, Germany. The flow of migrants arriving in Passau has dropped to between 500 and 1,000 per day, down significantly from last November, when in the same region up to 6,000 migrants were arriving daily.

He said he joined peaceful demonstrations against Bashar al-Assad’s government during the 2011 Arab Spring and then had to resign from his position with the regime’s sport federation.

During the backlash sparked by László’s case, critics accused him of supporting al-Qaeda’s Jabhat al-Nusra rebel group but Mr Mohsen denied the allegations, which appeared to stem from a Facebook picture incorrectly thought to display the group’s flag.

“I just want a better life,” he said. “I just want to live peacefully with my family and my friends.”

Nearly 400,000 migrants passed through Hungary in 2015 but the flow has slowed to a trickle after Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the construction of a barbed wire fence along its border and increased patrols.

Since the EU-Turkey deal was struck in March last year to slow boat crossings over the Aegean Sea, the majority of migrants arriving in Europe have crossed from North Africa to Italy and continued their journeys from there, rather than travelling through the Balkans from Greece.

Thousands of refugees remain trapped by border closures and security crackdowns in freezing temperatures across Europe, with several being killed by hypothermia, while more than 5,000 migrants died in treacherous boat crossings last year.