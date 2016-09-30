Hungarians are set to reject the European Union’s proposal to resettle asylum-seekers in a referendum this weekend.

The country is expected to vote to ignore EU quotas after months of divisive campaigning.

Right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who leads the anti-EU campaign, has posed the question: “Do you want the European Union to be able to mandate the obligatory resettlement of non-Hungarian citizens into Hungary even without the approval of the [Hungarian parliament]?”

Newsweek reported the Hungarian Government had used billboards to ask people: “Did you know that nearly one million immigrants want to come to Europe from Libya alone?” and “did you know that the Paris terror attacks were carried out by immigrants?”

Although the referendum has no legal implication and cannot reverse the EU’s proposal, Mr Orban is likely to use the result to justify any future anti-immigration and anti-EU policies.

Mr Orban had previously called migrants entering Europe a “poison” that his country “won’t swallow” and responded to the Paris attacks by saying "all the terrorists are basically migrants".

World news in pictures







30 show all World news in pictures

























































1/30 30 September 2016 Yael Pedazur, who works at the Peres Center for Peace, mourns besides the grave of former Israeli president Shimon Peres during his burial ceremony at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl national cemetery AFP/Getty Images

2/30 30 September 2016 Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood, Syria REUTERS

3/30 30 September 2016 Fighters supporting Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), set up drones in the coastal Libyan city of Sirte. Fighters use drones with camaras to spot Islamic State (IS) group positions in the District 3 neighbourhood of the city AFP/Getty Images

4/30 29 September 2016 People are treated for their injuries outside after a NJ Transit train crashed in to the platform at Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey. Dozens are reported injured from the rush hour accident in the terminal that handles up to 50,000 passengers a day Getty Images

5/30 29 September 2016 A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China REUTERS

6/30 29 September 2016 About 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China REUTERS

7/30 29 September 2016 A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem REUTERS

8/30 28 September 2016 Rescuers evacuate residents through floodwaters brought by typhoon Megi in Ningde, eastern China's Fujian province. Typhoon Megi smashed into the Chinese mainland, killing one person, after leaving a trail of destruction and four people dead in Taiwan AFP/Getty Images

9/30 28 September 2016 A CalFire firefighter surveys a hot spot in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Loma Prieta, California. The Loma Fire has charred more than 2000 acres and burned multiple structures in the area AFP/Getty Images

10/30 28 September 2016 A civil police officer carries a girl to a safe place during the demolition of over 300 settlements of the Bukit Duri neighbourhood located on the Ciliwung river banks, in order to improve the riverside infrastructure planned by the government in Jakarta. Authorities ordered the slum residents to vacate their settlements built on riverbanks and for the residents to relocate to new flats, as the government is trying to clear the flood-prone area, where more than 900 homes were demolished a year earlier AFP/Getty Images

11/30 27 September 2016 A woman eats and struggles with her umbrella against powerful gusts of wind generated by typhoon Megi across the the island in Taipei, Taiwan. Schools and offices have been closed on Taiwan and people in dangerous areas have been evacuated as a large typhoon with 162 kilometers- (100 miles-) per-hour winds approaches the island AP

12/30 27 September 2016 Alstom employees stage a protest in front of its headquarters in St Ouen, north of Paris, asking not to close a plant in Belfort, eastern France, which employs 400 people. Alstom's situation is considered by many French politicians as symbolic of France's difficulty of keeping a strong industry at home AP

13/30 26 September 2016 A man poses as he gathers with others at Bogota's Bolivar main square, to celebrate the historic peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Colombia will turn the page on a half-century conflict that has stained its modern history with blood when the FARC rebels and the government sign a peace deal. President Juan Manuel Santos and the leader of the FARC, Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre, Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez, are set to sign the accord at 2200 GMT in a ceremony in the colorful colonial city of Cartagena on the Caribbean coast AFP/Getty Images

14/30 26 September 2016 Tourists pose in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower during an event to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness month in October in Paris AFP/Getty Images

15/30 26 September 2016 A nail house is seen in the middle of an area covered by a dust screen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China REUTERS

16/30 26 September 2016 Students at the Durban University of Technology march as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education continue, in Durban, South Africa REUTERS

17/30 26 September 2016 Palestinian women throw sweets at the militants from the al-Nasser Brigades, an armed wing of the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), while marching on their vehicles during a rally to commemorate the 16th anniversary of their group in Gaza AP

18/30 26 September 2016 A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar REUTERS

19/30 25 September 2016 A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California REUTERS

20/30 25 September 2016 Indian folk dancers from the Panghat Group of Performing Arts perform during a dress rehearsal for an event to mark the forthcoming Hindu festival 'Navaratri', or the Festival of Nine Nights, in Ahmedabad AFP/Getty Images

21/30 25 September 2016 An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India REUTERS

22/30 25 September 2016 Runners take the start of the 43rd Berlin Marathon in Berlin AFP/Getty Images

23/30 25 September 2016 The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) is seen on its first day of operation in Pingtang, in southwestern China's Guizhou province. The world's largest radio telescope began operating in southwestern China, a project which Beijing says will help humanity search for alien life AFP/Getty Images

24/30 25 September 2016 Australian knight Philip Leitch (R) has a floral basket on his helmet smashed by an opponent at the St Ives Medieval Fair in Sydney, one of the largest of its kind in Australia REUTERS

25/30 25 September 2016 A security guard working at the Cascade Mall places flowers at a makeshift memorial in Burlington, to the five victims killed in a shooting at the mall. The 20-year-old man suspected of killing the five people with a rifle at a Macy's makeup counter had a string of run-ins with the law in recent years, including charges he assaulted his stepfather AP

26/30 25 September 2016 A man works in a rice field where rice crop is planted in a shape which looks like a map of China, ahead of China's National Day, in Shanghai, China REUTERS

27/30 25 September 2016 Law enforcement officials inspect a boat overturned on a jetty, off Miami Beach. Authorities said that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez was one of three people killed in the boat crash the day before. Fernandez was 24 AP

28/30 24 September 2016 Syrians await to receive treatment at a make-shift hospital following air strikes on rebel-held eastern areas of Aleppo. Heavy Syrian and Russian air strikes on rebel-held eastern areas of Aleppo city killed at least 25 civilians, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, overwhelming doctors and rescue workers AFP/Getty Images

29/30 24 September 2016 A fire broke out on a tanker belonging to the Mexican state oil company PEMEX, causing no injuries, according to a company official, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Boca del Rio in Veracruz state, Mexico AFP/Getty Images

30/30 24 September 2016 Participants attend a competition of the 2016 XTRAIL Expedition at Kanas National Geological Park in Altay, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region REUTERS

If Hungarians vote to reject the proposals, it will be the third time this year a member state has voted against the EU. Holland rejected an EU trade deal with Ukraine in April, followed by Britain voting to leave the trade bloc in June.