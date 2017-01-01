President Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will "fight to the end against terror" following a mass shooting at a nightclub in Istanbul, as a manhunt for the gunman got underway.

The attacker, apparently dressed in a Santa costume, opened fire at a crowd of hundreds of people celebrating New Year’s Eve at the Reina nightclub, killing at least 39 people and injuring dozens more,

Mr Erdogan said his country was determined to destroy the source of threats against it. While no one had so far claimed responsibility, Isis and extreme Kurdish separatist groups have staged similar attacks in the past.

“As a nation, we will fight to the end against not just the armed attacks of terror groups and the forces behind them, but also against their economic, political and social attacks," the President said in a statement.

“They are trying to create chaos, demoralise our people, and destabilise our country with abominable attacks that target civilians.

"We will retain our cool-headedness as a nation, standing more closely together, and we will never give ground to such dirty games.”

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said efforts were continuing to find the attacker, who entered the nightclub at around 1.15am (10.15pm UK time) on Sunday, killing a police officer and a civilian before opening fire into the crowd of up to 700 people inside.

Mr Soylu told reporters: “A manhunt for the terrorist is underway. Police have launched operations. We hope the attacker will be captured soon."

At least 69 people were being treated in hospital, with four said to be in a serious condition, the minister added.

Fifteen foreign nationals are said to have been identified among the dead.

The victims include people from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon and Libya, according to a Turkish government minister. Israel confirmed one of its citizens, 19-year-old Leanne Nasser, was also among the dead.

Medics carry a wounded person after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul on 1 January (AP)

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) urged people in the area to “remain vigilant”, and said they could not yet confirm whether there were any British victims.

A spokesperson told The Independent: “We are in touch with the local authorities following reports of an incident at a night club in Istanbul. It is still too early to know whether any British nationals were involved.”

Travel advice on the the FCO website was updated following the attack, saying: "There is an ongoing police operation in Istanbul as a result of the attack, and the attacker may still be at large.

"You should exercise vigilance and caution at this time, and follow the advice and instructions of the security authorities."

Local reports said some people jumped into the waters of the Bosphorus strait to escape the massacre.

CCTV footage from inside the club appeared to show a gunman dressed as Father Christmas walking through abandoned drinks booths.

Witnesses also said the man was wearing a Santa costume and that he had spoken in Arabic, suggesting he was not Turkish.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin told reporters the attacker had used a “long-range weapon” to “brutally and savagely” fire on people, apparently referring to some form of assault rifle.

“Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun,” Mr Sahin said.

The Turkish government imposed a temporary media blackout on local coverage of the attack, banning the publication or broadcast of anything that could cause “fear in the public, panic and disorder and which may serve the aims of terrorist organisations”.

Security in Turkish cities had been heightened during the run-up to the New Year with 17,000 police officers, some camouflaged as Santa Claus, on duty in Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu said.

The mass shooting came at the end of a bloody year in Turkey, where terror attacks by Isis and Kurdish extremist groups resulted in the deaths of more than 180 people.

It is not yet clear whether the attacker had links with terrorist groups, but a security expert said he believed it was a "very typical Isis attack".

Security analyst Metin Gurcan told Sky News: “Isis haven’t claimed the attack yet, but it is likely that this is a very typical Isis attack, because if you like at Isis attacks inside Turkey in 2016, you see that Isis hit similar targets.

“The choice of a very well-known nightclub in which a Christmas party was going on is a perfect fit for an Isis objective."

In the hour after the attack, Justice minister Bekir Bozdağ wrote on Twitter: “This is a treacherous attack on Turkey, our peace, our unity, our brotherhood and all of us."

Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul ( Getty )

World leaders have offered assistance to Turkey.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted: “Thoughts with Turkey after cowardly act of terrorism in Istanbul nightclub attack. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Turkish friends.”

Barack Obama offered his condolences for the innocent lives lost, and directed his team to offer appropriate assistance to the Turkish authorities, according to White House spokesman Eric Schultz.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who is a joint guarantor with Mr Erdogan of the Syrian ceasefire, reportedly sent a message to the Turkish President stating: "It is hard to imagine a more cynical crime than killing innocent people during New Year celebrations.

“However, terrorists don't share moral values. Our common duty is to combat terrorists' aggression.”

Speaking at the opening of Sunday's cabinet meeting Mr Netanyahu quoted Chancellor Merkel's remarks over the weekend that “the biggest threat to the future of the world is from extremist Islamic terror,” the paper reports.

And the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, wrote on Twitter: "2017 starts with an attack in Istanbul. Our thoughts are with victims and their loved ones. We continue to work to prevent these tragedies."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile condemned the attack and called for concerted international efforts to fight terrorism, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Amid the manhunt, armed police in riot gear blocked off the area surrounding the club, which is one of the most popular spots in the city, as clubbers wearing suits and cocktail dresses poured into the street.

In addition to the 15 foreign nationals, five of the dead have been identified as Turkish people, up to four of whom were working in the club. Authorities had not yet identified 19 others.

Witnesses have described seeing people "soaked in blood" as they tried to push their way to safety.

Sinem Uyanik told the Hurriyet newspaper: “We were having fun. All of a sudden people started to run. My husband said don't be afraid, and he jumped on me.

“People ran over me. My husband was hit in three places. I managed to push through and get out, it was terrible. People were soaked in blood."

Another witness, Sefa Boyd, told local media: ”People were escaping to the right and left, leave the victims, where the folks are, and my girlfriend fainted.

“It was the most crowded hours at the time, the crowd was crowded inside. but you don't think that this kind of thing will happen in a place like Reina."