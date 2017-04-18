The mayor of a town where almost 300 people died in Italy’s devastating earthquake has pleaded with visitors to stop flocking to the area for “disaster tourism”.

Sergio Pirozzi said three quarters of Amatrice “just isn’t there anymore” following the earthquake in August, which generated aftershocks that destroyed historic landmarks six months afterwards.

As the reconstruction and recovery effort continues, tourists have been flocking to the town and taking photos of themselves amid the wreckage.

“Don't come to Amatrice to take selfies by the rubble, otherwise I’ll get pissed off,” Mr Pirozzi told TG1 news.

“This morning I surprised and chased away some people who were photographing themselves by the ruins.”

The mayor urged visitors to enjoy the surrounding countryside and mountains but urged them to respect the aftermath of the disaster.

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Italy - in pictures







15 show all Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Italy - in pictures



























1/15 Major earthquake hits Italy A man is carried away after having been rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 Reuters

2/15 Major earthquake hits Italy A man is carried away after been rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 Reuters

3/15 Major earthquake hits Italy A man is rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 Reuters

4/15 Major earthquake hits Italy Rescuers work following an earthquake that hit Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 Reuters

5/15 Major earthquake hits Italy Rescuers work following an earthquake that hit Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 REUTERS

6/15 Major earthquake hits Italy Rescuers carry an injured man among damaged homes after a strong heathquake hit Amatrice on August 24, 2016 AFP/Getty Images

7/15 Major earthquake hits Italy A general view following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, is seen in this August 24, 2016 handout picture provided by Italy's Fire Fighters REUTERS

8/15 Major earthquake hits Italy Rescuers and people walk along a road following an earthquake in Accumuli di Rieti, central Italy, August 24, 2016 REUTERS

9/15 Major earthquake hits Italy People survey the devastation in the town of Amatrice Reuters

10/15 Major earthquake hits Italy The earthquake hit the border of three regions, and the USGS measured an additional seven significant tremors in its aftermath

11/15 A mother embraces her son in Amatrice, central Italy, central Italy, 24 August 2016, following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake EPA

12/15 Residents look in collapsed buildings in Amatrice, central Italy, 24 August 2016 EPA

13/15 An injured woman is carried by rescuers amid the rubble of collapsed buildings in Amatrice, central Italy, 24 August 2016, EPA

14/15 Resident survey the rubble in Amatrice, central Italy, on 24 August 2016 EPA

15/15 Collapsed buildings in Pescara del Tronto, in the Marche region of central Italy, 24 August 2016 EPA

Local residents and politicians took to social media to support Mr Pirozzi.

Nicola Zingaretti, president of Lazio region told people “not to turn the tragedies and works of these past months into curiosities or souvenirs”, according to a translation by The Local.

Prince Charles has been among the foreign dignitaries to visit Amatrice, where three British citizens were killed in the 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

The town is expected to take several years to rebuild as part of nationwide efforts that have already cost an estimated €23bn (£19bn).

Thousands of people made homeless by the earthquake continue to live in temporary accommodation, amid fears of further aftershocks along the active fault lying beneath.

