An earthquake has struck Italy, shaking buildings in Rome and Florence just months after almost 300 people were killed in one of the worst disasters in living memory.

Residents of the capital described their homes and offices shaking at around 10.25am local time (9.5am BST).

The US Geological Survey (USGS) measured the quake at magnitude 5.3, placing the epicentre in Central Italy at a depth of six miles (10km).

A 5.3 earthquake hit Central Italy on 18 January 2017 ( USGS )

It struck just four miles from Amatrice, the town devastated in August's earthquake, which killed 234 of its residents.

There was no immediate indication of deaths or severe damage, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was also felt in Lazio, Abruzzo and Marche, La Repubblica reported, being followed by four smaller aftershocks.

Small tremors have reportedly been felt in Rome for several weeks but Wednesday's was the biggest seismic event in several months.

It comes just months after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake killed at least 299 people in the country's central regions in August.

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Italy - in pictures







15 show all Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Italy - in pictures



























1/15 Major earthquake hits Italy A man is carried away after having been rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 Reuters

2/15 Major earthquake hits Italy A man is carried away after been rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 Reuters

3/15 Major earthquake hits Italy A man is rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 Reuters

4/15 Major earthquake hits Italy Rescuers work following an earthquake that hit Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 Reuters

5/15 Major earthquake hits Italy Rescuers work following an earthquake that hit Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016 REUTERS

6/15 Major earthquake hits Italy Rescuers carry an injured man among damaged homes after a strong heathquake hit Amatrice on August 24, 2016 AFP/Getty Images

7/15 Major earthquake hits Italy A general view following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, is seen in this August 24, 2016 handout picture provided by Italy's Fire Fighters REUTERS

8/15 Major earthquake hits Italy Rescuers and people walk along a road following an earthquake in Accumuli di Rieti, central Italy, August 24, 2016 REUTERS

9/15 Major earthquake hits Italy People survey the devastation in the town of Amatrice Reuters

10/15 Major earthquake hits Italy The earthquake hit the border of three regions, and the USGS measured an additional seven significant tremors in its aftermath

11/15 A mother embraces her son in Amatrice, central Italy, central Italy, 24 August 2016, following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake EPA

12/15 Residents look in collapsed buildings in Amatrice, central Italy, 24 August 2016 EPA

13/15 An injured woman is carried by rescuers amid the rubble of collapsed buildings in Amatrice, central Italy, 24 August 2016, EPA

14/15 Resident survey the rubble in Amatrice, central Italy, on 24 August 2016 EPA

15/15 Collapsed buildings in Pescara del Tronto, in the Marche region of central Italy, 24 August 2016 EPA

It was followed by at least two more deadly earthquakes in Umbria and Marche in October, both measuring over six on the Richter scale.

Reconstruction efforts continue in towns and villages left reduced to rubble by the disaster, which forced thousands of people to shelter in emergency camps.

Italy's Apennine mountains lie along an active fault line between the Adriatic and Eurasian plates, causing frequent seismic activity.