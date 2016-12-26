Almost 3,000 people have been evacuated from three major train stations in Moscow after security officers received an anonymous bomb threat.

Passengers in the Russian capital were moved to safety as specialist bomb squads moved in to secure the area, Russian media reported.

Police with sniffer dogs were deployed in the Kazinsky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railways stations, which are located on the same square in the north-east of the city.

Eyewitnesses said fire and rescue units as well as ambulances services were attending the scene, although nobody has been reported injured.

According to Reuters, Russian police said they had found no evidence of explosives in the area as of Monday lunchtime.

Чот все вокзалы на комсомольской перекрыты pic.twitter.com/9pgg25J6b3 — Baron Samedi (@vaylen_spb) December 26, 2016

A source told Russia’s RIA radio channel: “Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazinsky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand people from each site.

“Further 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station. We are waiting for explosive-sniffing dogs.”