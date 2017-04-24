Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has announced she is temporarily stepping down as leader of the Front National to concentrate on her presidential bid.

The move appears to be a way of embracing a wider range of voters ahead of her runoff against Emmanuel Macron.

She had previously said she is not a candidate of her party and the policy platform she stood was hers and not reflective of the Front National.

"Tonight, I am no longer the president of the National Front. I am the presidential candidate," Ms Le Pen said on French public television news.



